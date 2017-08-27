 Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Twitter reacts to intriguing Las Vegas bout | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 27, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Twitter reacts to intriguing Las Vegas bout

Twitter was abuzz with reactions from the boxing world after Floyd Mayweather won his ‘superfight’ against Conor McGregor, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in the 10th round before announcing his retirement

other sports Updated: Aug 27, 2017 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Floyd Mayweather needed 10 rounds to beat Irishman Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.
Floyd Mayweather needed 10 rounds to beat Irishman Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.(AFP)

Social media was abuzz on the occasion of the ‘superfight’ between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, with the former welterweight boxing champion stretching his unbeaten lead to 50-0 in the ring and bringing a fitting end to his career. (HIGHLIGHTS)

To the credit of the Irish mixed martial arts superstar, McGregor fought hard and was able to take the fight into the 10th round in his first ever professional boxing bout. However, Mayweather, who came out of his retirement only for this fight, had begun dominating from the fourth round onwards and there was no looking back.

READ | Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by TKO, extends unbeaten record to 50-0

The contest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was followed with a great deal of interest across the globe. Even before the game, Mayweather was declared a winner by his supporters, and even though McGregor had an edge with ‘weight and support’ on his side, he could not last long once the boxing superstar found his rhythm.

While India captain Virat Kohli was among the first ones to tweet on the fight, several fans also took to social media to put out interesting reactions to the game in which both the contestants made big money.

Mayweather announced after the fight that he will be going back to his retirement once again. The 50-0 career record that the champion boxer has, puts him one ahead of Rocky Marciano’s 49-0.

more from other sports
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you