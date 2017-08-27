Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: Twitter reacts to intriguing Las Vegas bout

Social media was abuzz on the occasion of the ‘superfight’ between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, with the former welterweight boxing champion stretching his unbeaten lead to 50-0 in the ring and bringing a fitting end to his career. (HIGHLIGHTS)

To the credit of the Irish mixed martial arts superstar, McGregor fought hard and was able to take the fight into the 10th round in his first ever professional boxing bout. However, Mayweather, who came out of his retirement only for this fight, had begun dominating from the fourth round onwards and there was no looking back.

READ | Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by TKO, extends unbeaten record to 50-0

The contest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was followed with a great deal of interest across the globe. Even before the game, Mayweather was declared a winner by his supporters, and even though McGregor had an edge with ‘weight and support’ on his side, he could not last long once the boxing superstar found his rhythm.

While India captain Virat Kohli was among the first ones to tweet on the fight, several fans also took to social media to put out interesting reactions to the game in which both the contestants made big money.

To all those who said @TheNotoriousMMA won't even last 1 round, he went through 10!!!! A legend & an epitome of self belief. Hats off man 👍 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2017

#MayweathervMcgregor Dictionary should include this face next to the word 'Win' pic.twitter.com/VXBdOuKUof — MaKunene (@Nhle_Mntimande) August 27, 2017

After months of trash talk, #McGregor and #Mayweather show respect after the fight. pic.twitter.com/ZSxm8LanI8 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 27, 2017

#MayweathervMcGregor



And Mayweather got his game plan right again. He always does. Part of why he's the first boxer to reach 50 knockouts. — Precious K. Kumi (@krangerprecious) August 27, 2017

McGregor and Mayweather are like after the fight. #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/SYmoxX8gcN — Prymal (@PrymalGaming) August 27, 2017

McGregor is the greatest sportsman of all time, he even made Mayweather entertaining, something we thought was impossible — Joe Quinn (@megacrooks) August 27, 2017

Last boxer to beat Mayweather, Serafim Todorov, lives in Bulgaria on a $435 a month pension. Floyd made at least $59K PER SECOND tonight. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

Mayweather announced after the fight that he will be going back to his retirement once again. The 50-0 career record that the champion boxer has, puts him one ahead of Rocky Marciano’s 49-0.