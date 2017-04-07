Formula One Chinese Grand Prix practice session washed out by rain and smog

Rain and smog played spoilsport on Friday as the second practice session of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix had to be called off due to low visibility.

According to Formula One rules, cars cannot run on the race track if the designated medical helicopter cannot fulfil its duties.

Read more | Why 2017 India Baja rally is significant beyond a TVS-Hero shootout

Because of poor visibility caused by rain and smog, the medical helicopter was unable to land at the designated hospital which meant the safety requirements for the race could not be fulfilled.

Read more | Why Force India F1 driver Sergio Perez is on crash diet ahead of Australian GP

Formula One was forced to cancel the second practice session because of this. Even the local airport had to be closed, the FIA noted ominously.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the first practice session of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on Friday. (AFP)

Earlier in the day, the conditions had affected the first free practice session as well.

With low clouds hanging over the Shanghai track, the morning session was red-flagged after just a few minutes as a safety precaution, resumed briefly, but then halted again for good.

Read more | Formula One: Lewis Hamilton calls for more women in ‘dude’ dominated paddock

More than half of the drivers got a crack at the boggy circuit with Max Verstappen of Red Bull getting around the quickest.

Verstappen was fastest during 10 minutes of running on a damp track as he went 1.5 seconds quicker than any other racer. The Dutchman’s time, however, was more than 15 seconds slower than Nico Rosberg needed to secure pole position for last year’s race, an indication of the limited usefulness of the curtailed session.

Read more | Daring attempt to steal F1 legend Enzo Ferrari’s body from his grave foiled

Neither championship favourite Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes nor Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, winner of last month’s season-opening race in Australia, set lap times.

According to a report on the BBC website, the forecast predictions for Saturday are better with sunshine and temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius expected.

However, heavy downpours are predicted overnight on Saturday, leading into the race day on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius for the race.

A grounded medical helicopter meant that there was limited action on day one of race weekend at the #ChineseGP ⬇️https://t.co/d6zP7gQGmg — Formula 1 (@F1) April 7, 2017

If Sunday experiences similar conditions to those on Friday, race organisers may face a tough task of finding suitable medical evacuation methods and a delay in the start of the race can be expected.