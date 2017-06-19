Formula One: French Grand Prix returns, 2018 calendar out

The French Grand Prix returns to the Formula One calendar in 2018 after a decade-long absence at Le Castellet’s Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille, motorsport’s governing body the FIA confirmed on Monday.

France, home of the first ever Grand Prix in 1908, last held a leg of the F1 championship in 2008.

Felipe Massa in a Ferrari won that race at Magny-Cours, when a major budget deficit was shouldered by the French state and local authorities.

The Paul Ricard circuit, which will stage the race on June 24 next season, held 14 grand prix between 1971 and 1990, when French four-time world champion Alain Prost was victorious.

Since 2002 the track’s shareholders have invested 80 million euros ($85.6m) to bring it up to scratch.

The circuit is named in honour of the man who used to bankroll it, the late industrialist who made his fortune from the pastis that bears his name.

Full schedule: March 25: Australia (Melbourne); April 8: China (Shanghai); April 15: Bahrain (Sakhir); April 29: Azerbaijan (Baku); May 13: Spain (Barcelona); May 27: Monaco; June 10: Canada (Montreal); June 24: France (Le Castellet); July 1: Austria (Spielberg); July 8: Britain (Silverstone); July 22: Germany (Hockenheim); July 29: Hungary (Budapest); August 26: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps); September 2: Italy (Monza); September 16: Singapore; September 30: Russia (Sochi); October 7: Japan (Suzuka); October 21: United States (Austin); October 28: Mexico (Mexico City); November 11: Brazil (Sao Paulo); November 25: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)