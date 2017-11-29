Formula One: Lewis Hamilton heaps praise on Pirelli’s hypersoft tyres

Lewis Hamilton offered glowing praise of Pirelli’s hypersoft tyres after completing 136 laps during post-season testing at the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday.

The reigning world champion described the compound, which will feature in the 2018 season, as “the best tyre Pirelli have produced since returning to Formula One”.

The hypersofts are two sets softer than the ultrasoft version that was on offer from the tyre manufacturer this season.

“I’m not really the biggest fan of testing, but it’s been a positive first day of running with these new tyres,” said Mercedes driver Hamilton.

“We’ve got a good early understanding of these 2018 Pirelli tyres. On early impression, the new hypersoft is the best tyre that Pirelli have produced since returning to F1.

“I found that the other compounds are still a bit too hard for my liking but we’re moving in the right direction.

“It’s a nice way to wrap up the season, with one last day in the W08. I’m definitely ready to take a break now though.”

Hamilton secured his fourth world title by 46 points from Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel, winning nine races in 2017.