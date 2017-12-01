Formula One racer Fernando Alonso ventures into eSports racing

Former Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has become the first F1 driver to venture into eSports as he joined Logitech G, a global leader in gaming gear and simulation wheels, and G2 Esports, to announce a new racing team called the FA Racing G2 Logitech G.

The team will participate across a variety of games, console and PC platforms, as well as all current competitions.

Through this collaboration, FA Racing, G2 Esports and Logitech G became the first racing team to partner with an F1 champion, and aim to create a team that all sim racing enthusiasts will aspire to.

“Every Formula 1 driver is a gamer at heart,” said Fernando Alonso.

He added, “Competing on the virtual stage opens a vast amount of possibilities for young drivers that wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to get into racing. For the first time ever, fans are no longer just spectators but can take part in the game and maybe become real sim racers on my team. I cannot think of better partners than G2 Esports and Logitech G to start this up with and I am raring to get going!”

Meanwhile, Kristian Tear, head of EMEA at Logitech also expressed his excitement about this partnership with G2 Esports and Fernando Alonso.