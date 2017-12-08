Gautam Singhania replaces Vijay Mallya in FIA World Motor Sports Council

FMSCI nominee Gautam Singhania was elected to the FIA World Motor Sports Council (WMSC) during the world motorsport body’s Annual General Assembly in Paris on Friday, replacing Vijay Mallya to be India’s top representative on the powerful panel.

Singhania, a well-known industrialist and an equally popular figure on racing circuits, was one of the 14 members who were elected out of 22 nominees. He won by a handsome 82 votes.

FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim was named as the deputy titular and will represent India on the WMSC along with Singhania. As many as 17 out of 20 nominated members were also co-opted in various FIA Sporting Commissions.

“It is an honour to represent FMSCI on the WMSC. Though I have been a racer for long, it is the first time I am getting into an administrative role in motorsport,” Singhania told PTI.

“It is too early to talk about the road ahead but I am having a meeting with FMSCI officials next week to discuss the best way forward for Indian motorsport.”

The WMSC consists of 14 members, apart from the seven vice-presidents and a deputy president. It deals with all the FIA global sporting matters for all its sporting disciplines and the term for the elected members is four years.

Todt re-elected as president

Jean Todt was re-elected for a third term as president of motor racing’s governing body the FIA.

The 71-year-old former Ferrari boss, who took over as chief of the Paris-based Federation International d’Automobile in 2009, was elected unopposed.