Geeta Phogat misses out on Commonwealth Games 2018 berth

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Saturday secured a spot in the Indian women’s wrestling squad for next year’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships while ‘Dangal’ star Geeta Phogat missed out.

Sakshi booked her place in the 62 kg category while Geeta, whose life was the subject of popular Bollywood film ‘Dangal’, lost to Pooja Dhanda in the trials for the 57 kg division.

READ | Sakshi Malik, Babita Kumari in Indian wrestling team for Commonwealth Games 2018

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Babita Kumari (54kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg) are the other members of the Indian squad to make the cut at the Sports Authority of India Training Centre here.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held in the Australian city of Gold Coast, while the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship is scheduled to be staged in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.