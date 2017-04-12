Golfer SSP Chawrasia to pair with S Chikkarangappa in London meet

SSP Chawrasia, two-time winner of the Indian Open, has renewed his association with Delhi coach Sandeep Verma. This happened because the arrangement with Anirban Lahiri’s coach Vijay Divecha didn’t work out due to time constraints.

“Our schedules didn’t match,” said Chawrasia, after the annual awards programme of the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club where he got the sports person of the year award here on Tuesday.

Chawrasia leaves for back to back tournaments in Japan and China on Saturday. He will then be back for a couple of days before leaving again for London where he will team up with S Chikkarangappa. The team tournament is in the first week of May. “This is a new event somewhat similar to the ISPS Handa World Cup in Melbourne,” he said.

Chawrasia said it was Verma who had asked him to go to Divecha “in the hope of learning something new. But it didn’t work out and I went back to Verma. I was with him before the Indian Open. Sometimes, when I think things aren’t all right, I send him a video.”

Chawrasia and Deepa Malik, India’s only woman paralympic medallist, headlined the awards function here. Malik, who won the Inspiration of the Year award for her shotput silver in Rio, couldn’t be present because of a family commitment.

The award winners list

Best Sportsperson of the Country: SSP Chawrasia.

Best Junior Sportsperson of the Country: Saurav Singh.

Inspiration of the Year: Deepa Malik

Special awards: Mridul Banerjee, Anindita Chakraborty, Pranab Nandy, Manvir Singh, Rana Gharami.

Lifetime achievement awards: Raju Mukherji, Dibyendu Barua, Shyam Thapa.

Best Footballer (joint): Mohammed Rafique and Jeje Lalpekhlua

Best cricketer: Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Best Table Tennis player: Moumita Dutta

Best Archer: Atanu Das.

Best hockey player: Sathi Dolui

Best athlete (men): Chandan Bauri

Best athlete (women): Rajashree Prasad

Best badminton player: Utsava Palit

Best basketball player: Sitamoni Tudu

Best volleyball player: Tithi Dhara

Best chess player: Arpita Mukherjee

Aquatic sports (diving): Moupriya Mitra