Gujarat Fortunegiants thrash Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League

In a battle of heavyweights, Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated Puneri Paltan 35-21 in the fifth Pro Kabaddi League here today.

Fazel Atrachali scored nine tackle points to lead his team to victory and also created the record of scoring most points in Pro Kabaddi League Season 5.

Gujarat now top the table in Zone A with 41 points after 10 matches. Puneri Paltan suffered only their second defeat of the season and remain second with 21 points from six games.

It was a tight game in the early part of the match as both teams were level at 5-5 after eight minutes.

In the next seven minutes, Gujarat Fortunegiants scored 11 points in a row including an all out to lead 16-5 after 12 minutes.

Fazel marshaled Gujarat’s defence as they didn’t give a sniff to Puneri Paltan. Sukesh Hegde scored four raid points for Gujarat. Paltan scored two points in the last few minutes of the first half but they still trailed 7-16 at the break.

The second half began with both teams scoring raid and tackle points as Gujarat led 18-10 after 25 minutes. Deepak Niwas Hooda scored a raid point in the 26th minute but Sachin scored a raid point in the 31st minute as Gujarat led 22-11.

Puneri Paltan tried to reduce the deficit but Gujarat Fortunegiants looked in control of the match. Both teams exchanged a raid point in the 32nd minute as Gujarat led 23- 13. Puneri Paltan scored five points in the next few minutes to reduce the deficit to six points.

With less than five minutes remaining, Fazel achieved a high five as Gujarat Fortunegiants led 25-18. Puneri Paltan forced a super tackle in the 38th minute but they still trailed 20-27.

In the last minute of the match, Gujarat inflicted an all out to lead 33-21 as Puneri Paltan finished the match on a disappointing note.