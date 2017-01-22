Haryana, SSCB dominate medals tally at National Youth Boxing Championships

Junior world champion Mandeep Kaur (57kg) being upstaged by rookie Sakshi was the lone surprise of the day as Haryana and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) shared the spoils on the concluding day of the National Youth Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Sunday.

Mandeep was stunned by Sakshi 4-1 in the final as she settled for an unexpected silver medal after being unstoppable in the previous rounds.

Haryana, in fact, dominated the women’s event with Jyothi (48kg), Ekta (51kg) and Parveen (54kg) also fetching gold medals.

On the other hand, SSCB was the dominant force in the men’s event. Barun Singh (49kg), Ch Wilson Singh (52kg), Mohd Etash Khan (52kg) and Ankit (56kg) all won gold medals for the board.

Etash, who has the experience of competing in the Asian and World Championships, defeated Uttarakhand’s Pawan Gurung.

Akash (64kg), however, had to settle for silver after losing to the interestingly named P Brighter Singh of Manipur.