Hockey India invites applications for Roelant Oltmans’ replacement

Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday invited applications for the vacant post of national men’s team’s chief coach on its website, just three days after removing Dutchman Roelant Oltmans unceremoniously from the helm of affairs.

Taking a cue from the BCCI, the HI advertised for the position for the first time in its website.

According to the advertisement, the chief coach will be given a three-year term till December 31 i.e. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games cycle, subject to the satisfactory completion of a six-month probation period.

The selected chief coach will report to HI High Performance Director David John and CEO Elena Norman and his principal employer Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The advertisement further states that the chief coach will be responsible for leading the national senior men’s team for the Olympic qualification 2018, with a view to achieving success at world level hockey and Olympic Games.

In addition, the chief coach will need to oversee the development and preparations of the national junior men’s team during the term.

The chief coach will also be required to submit regular reports to the management on the status of the national teams and the core probables programme.

As per the advertisement, the applicant should possess high performance coaching qualifications Level 3 of International Hockey Federation (FIH) or experience of successful achievements at the international level in a coaching capacity.

The desired applicant should also have the knowledge of other men’s international teams with the ability to provide offensive and defensive strategies among others.

He should also have the ability to attain excellence from players, coaches, staff and all stakeholders through the establishment of a winning culture.

The desired candidates should submit their applications via email, including a cover letter to HI CEO by September 15. Oltmans, who came to India fours years back as High Performance Director before assuming the role of coach in 2015 following Paul van Ass’ removal, was sacked on last Saturday citing a string of poor performances in the recent past.

I’m best suited to replace Oltmans: Harendra

Tipped as the front-runner to succeed Roelant Oltmans, World Cup-winning junior coach Harendra Singh is set to apply for the vacant senior men’s team coach and feels he is best suited for the role.

Harendra, who was associated with the senior men’s team as national coach from 2009 to 2011, believes his credentials are at par with all the foreign coaches in the world and his application would be hard to ignore for Hockey India.

“Yes, I will definitely apply, there is no ambiguity in it. But I will submit my application after doing all the home work. I am willing to take over and I promise I will deliver to the expectations of the countrymen,” Harendra said.

“I have 21 years of coaching experience and I am going to prepare a blueprint for 2020. My target is always to win a medal in any tournament because I am a desh bhakt (patriot) and I always want to see the tri-colour flying high.”