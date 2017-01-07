Hockey star Sardar Singh’s sexual harassment trial to open again, says High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday confirmed the interim order granting stay on the criminal proceedings against former Indian hockey team captain Sardar Singh, who is facing allegation of sexual harassment made by his estranged girlfriend, and asked a trial court to consider afresh the plea of the British woman.

In her plea before trial court, the woman, an ex-British player, had sought direction to the police to lodge an FIR in the case. The trial court had allowed her plea after which Sardar Singh had approached the High Court.

Justice Vipin Sanghi, who had earlier granted an interim stay, on Friday said that the lower court would hear afresh her matter and pass a fresh order.

The High Court, which disposed of Sardar Singh’s plea, has fixed the matter for proceedings before the trial court on February 2.

On October 14, the High Court had granted interim stay on the proceedings before the trial court till Friday.

It had also issued notice to the former under-19 British hockey player and Delhi Police seeking their stand on Sardar Singh’s plea.

Sardar Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment, exploitation, mental, physical and emotional torture made by his estranged girlfriend, had submitted before the High Court that the trial court did not give him a chance to be heard and no notice was issued before passing the order.

The woman had approached the trial court alleging that the police did not take action on her complaint against the hockey star, who captained India in the 2012 London Olympics.

The allegations levelled against Sardar Singh by the woman also includes charges of attempt to murder, causing miscarriage without consent and criminal intimidation.

In her complaint, she has alleged that the hockey player had established physical relation on the false promise of marriage and was also involved with other women.

She has also alleged that Sardar Singh would beat her up, and refused to accept responsibility after she conceived and pressurised the complainant to undergo an abortion.

Singh had earlier denied all the allegations levelled against him by the British hockey player of Indian origin.

The woman had alleged that she met the captain during the 2012 London Olympics for the first time and later entered into a physical relationship.