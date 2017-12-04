Hockey World League Final: India lose to Germany, finish bottom of the table

Despite fielding their best two penalty corner experts, Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, India missed plenty of opportunities as they went 2-0 down to four-time Olympic gold medallists Germany in their last league match.

The second successive loss, following the one against England, resigned them to the bottom of the Pool B.

Whereas Rupinder once again shot the ball straight to rival keeper, who parried it easily, Harmanpreet’s attempts were cleared by the defenders itself.

Germany controlled the proceedings from the start and dictated terms to the home side at the packed Kalinga Stadium on Monday evening.

Though they couldn’t score in the first quarter, they didn’t allow Manpreet Singh and Co to play freely.

The only real chance for India in the first quarter came in the 14th minute when Chinglensana Kangujam’s hit from the left flank but didn’t find any one at the goalmouth to push the ball home.

Otherwise, it was the same old story as India missed shots and failed to keep possession.

The Germans, meanwhile, were right on target. Leading from the front, captain Martin Haner converted the team’s first penalty corner in the 17th minute, before midfielder Mats Grambusch struck a field goal in the 20th minute (2-0).

Indian defenders, especially Dipsan Tirkey, showed some pluck, pushing the Germans in the second and third quarters. However, the forwards never looked in control and allowed the ball to go out of their possession on a number of occasions.

World no 5 Germany finished top in the Pool B with seven points, followed by England (4 pts), Australia (3 pts) and India (1 pts). India are likely to play Pool A toppers Belgium in the quarter-finals. The Belgians wind up their pool stage against Netherlands on Tuesday. In the other match of the day, Argentina take on Spain.