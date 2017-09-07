Hockey World League Final: India placed in tough group with Australia, Germany
India are placed in Group B that includes current world champions Australia, reigning Olympic bronze medallist Germany in the Hockey World Leagueother sports Updated: Sep 07, 2017 17:14 IST
Hosts India are placed in a tough Pool B along side current world champions Australia and reigning Olympic bronze medallist Germany in the men’s Hockey World League (HWL) Final to be held in Bhubaneswar from December 1 to 10.
Besides India, World League champions Australia and Germany, Pool B also features seventh placed England, who are the reigning bronze medallist in the Euro Hockey Nations Championship.
According to the schedule announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) today, India will open their campaign against the mighty Kookaburras on December 1 before taking on England (December 2) and Germany (December 4).
Pool A, meanwhile, consists of Olympic champions Argentina, European champions Netherlands, Olympic silver medallists Belgium and Spain. European rivals Germany and England will get the event off to a flier at the Kalinga Stadium before the India-Australia duel.
In what is being billed as ‘Super Saturday’, December 2 is set to be a thriller with some eagerly anticipated matches
scheduled.
A rerun of the 2016 Olympic gold medal match between Argentina and Belgium gets the day underway in a match that is
bound to rekindle some fond memories from that special night in Rio just over a year ago. The Pool stages will run from December 1-5 and will be followed by the quarter-finals on December 6-7.
Following that classification matches, semi-finals will take place over the next two days before the bronze medal
match and Final on December 10.
Pools:
Pool A: Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain
Pool B: Australia, India, Germany, England
Schedule:
December 1:Pool B 16:45 (IST) GER - ENG
Pool B 19:30 (IST) AUS - IND
December 2: Pool A 12:00 (IST) ARG - BEL
Pool A 14:00 (IST) NED - ESP
Pool B 17:30 (IST) GER - AUS
Pool B 19:30 (IST) IND - ENG
December 3: Pool A 17:30 (IST) BEL - ESP
Pool A 19:30 (IST) NED - ARG
December 4: Pool B 17:30 (IST) AUS - ENG
Pool B 19:30 (IST) IND - GER
December 5: Pool A 17:30 (IST) ARG - ESP
Pool A 19:30 (IST) BEL - NED
December 6: QF 17:15 (IST)
QF 19:30 (IST)
December 7: QF 17:15 (IST)
QF 19:30 (IST)
December 8: Losing Q/Finalists Match: 17:15 (IST)
Semi Final 19:30 (IST)
December 9: Losing Q/Finalists Match: 17:15 (IST)
Semi Final 19:30 (IST)
December 10: Bronze Medal Match 17:15 (IST)
Final 19:30 (IST).