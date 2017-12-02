Live score, FIH Hockey World League Final, India vs England: IND trail vs ENG

India look to continue their good run under new coach Sjoerd Marijne as they take on England in their second match in the FIH Hockey World League (HWL) Final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. The hosts are quite confident after holding world champions Australia to a 1-1 draw in their opening encounter on Friday. Follow live score of India vs England, Hockey World League Final here.

20:18 hrs IST: New half, same old story. India are playing small passes among themselves but the strikers are getting no proper service.

20:14 hrs IST: We are back for Quarter 3. England lead 1-0 against India.

20:04 hrs IST: England lead 1-0 against India at the end of first half in Bhubaneshwar.

20:02 hrs IST: Corner for India. But the final ball was not enough. This has been a problem for India while attacking today.

19:59 hrs IST: David Goodfield was the scorer for England as he was able to tap the ball in from close range.

19:57 hrs IST: GOAL! England have taken the lead!

19:56 hrs IST: First penalty corner of the game for England!

19:55 hrs IST: India are playing cautiously and unless they expand their attack, it seems unlikely that the hosts will be able to score in this game.

19:51 hrs IST: India are relying heavily on counter-attack against England. Score remains 0-0

19:48 hrs IST: Good attempt by the India striker but the shot was inches away from the target.

19:44 hrs IST: End of Quarter 1. India 0 England 0

19:43 hrs IST: India are defending quite deep today and as a result, the opponents are finding it hard to produce the final ball into the box.

19:41 hrs IST: Halfway into Quarter 1 and the score still remains 0-0.

19:40 hrs IST: This is the 50th international cap for India’s Harmanpreet Singh.

19:38 hrs IST: India’s flank-play has been quite strong in this game and they are utilising both sides when it comes to attacking.

19:35 hrs IST: It has been a pacey game till now with both teams looking to attack. IND 0 ENG 0

19:33 hrs IST: Close! The England striker couldn’t finish a brilliant move as the score remains 0-0.

19:31 hrs IST: Promising attack by India, but the final shot was too weak to bother the England keeper.

19:30 hrs IST: The game is officially underway.

19:27 hrs IST:

Here’s how India have lined up for their high octane clash against England in the Odisha Men’s #HWL2017 Final on 2nd Dec.

📺: Star Sports & Hotstar#JunoonJeetKa #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/oZd9l2vxK7 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 2, 2017

19:24 hrs IST: Time for the national anthems of both the sides.

19:22 hrs IST: The teams are out in the middle and we are minutes away from the start of the game.

19:16 hrs IST: The Indian hockey team were quite impressive yesterday and although their penalty corner conversion was quite poor, they will be confident ahead of today’s game.

19:10 hrs IST: Thanks to the earlier result, a win will put India in a commanding position in Group B.

18:57 hrs IST: Germany and Australia just played out a 2-2 draw. We are half an hour away from India’s match.

18:50 hrs IST: Speaking at the post-match press conference, India coach Sjoerd Marijne said he was happy but not “satisfied” with the team’s overall performance against Australia.

18:41 hrs IST: The first game against Australia was extra special for Manpreet Singh, as he achieved the milestone of completing 200 international caps.

18:31 hrs IST: England were defeated 0-2 by Germany in the opening game of the tournament.

18:22 hrs IST: It was a day of upsets till now at the Hockey World League (HWL) Final as Belgium and Spain stunned Olympic champions Argentina and European champions Netherlands.

18:17 hrs IST: India played quite well in their opening match as they drew 1-1 with world champions Australia.

18:10 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Hockey World League Final match between India and England.

The hosts took the lead against Australia thanks to a Mandeep Singh field goal, but Jeremy Hayward was able to equalize just a minute later as he converted a penalty corner with an excellent drag flick.

India will face Germany in their final Group B encounter on December 4.