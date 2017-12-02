Hockey World League Final: Sjoerd Marijne unhappy after India’s draw vs Australia

After Indian hockey team’s triumph at the Asia Cup, and that too after a gap of 10 years, the side seems to have developed a habit of winning. So it was not a surprise as chief coach Sjoerd Marijne looked unhappy with India splitting points with world no 2 Australia in their opening league match in the Hockey World League Final here on Friday.

The Dutchman Sjoerd was unhappy over the hosts’ performance against the world champions in the 60-minute duel, which ended in 1-1 draw at the Kalinga Stadium, but his voice was full of disappointment for missing a chance of win.

“We are not satisfied because we wanted to win,” Sjoerd said. “You always want to win but I am always looking for alternatives. I am happy with the overall performance. You have no shots at goal from field play against No 2 in the world and I think that’s really good.”

“In the second half our defence was in control. In the first quarter, of course, we would have liked to score more. We are working on that. We are also working on our penalty corner conversions,” said Sjoerd, adding, “The tie gives us a good feel for the next match.”

He, however, admitted that things weren’t easy for the side against one of the world’s top teams. “In the beginning of any tournament the first match is always difficult. But I was really happy because we created chances in the beginning of the match,” he said, adding, “We had two big opportunities. We played well in the first quarter and we need to continue like that. I am also happy with our performance in the fourth quarter.”

“The discipline has to be really high. I saw more discipline in the team. Still there were few moments we gave the ball too easily. I think we improved. The defending was better. It’s a good step.”

Captain Manpreet Singh refused to blame any particular individual for missing chances early in the game. “Hockey is a team game and mistakes are part and parcel of it. We can’t blame anyone that he has missed so many goal scoring chances.”

“Missing chances is normal in hockey but at least Gurjant has tried his best and that’s why he got the chances. We didn’t do well in penalty corners today but we will work on it in the coming matches,” said Manpreet, adding, “My aim always is to give my best whenever I am in the ground and play for my country.”

Australian skipper Mark Knowles also sounded disappointed over team’s showing in the opening game in the 10-day event. “Our quality wasn’t good enough and if you continue for good part of the match you can pay for it. But we knew one goal is professional hockey is nothing, you can comeback.”