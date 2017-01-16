Inderjeet Singh’s B sample tests positive, shot-putter faces uncertain future

Shot putter Inderjeet Singh’s B sample tested under independent observer turned positive in January first week, making it difficult for him to script an early comeback.

Inderjeet Singh, one of India’s high profile shot putters facing a provisional suspension for testing positive ahead of the Rio Olympics, was hoping for some respite from his four-year ban and went for a B sample test. A decision on the ban is expected soon.

.@inderjeetshput (Shot Put): Shares his experience after the Send-off event, confident to give his best in #Rio2016. pic.twitter.com/1iUhHxcSu2 — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 21, 2016

Last year an error in the preliminary National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) report gave him a clean chit. The international shot putter claimed that his urine sample had been tampered with when it surfaced in a later report that he tested positive for a performance enhancing drug following which he was provisionally suspended.

The 2015 Asian champion challenged NADA’s decision saying his B sample should be tested at another laboratory as he doesn’t have faith in the government aided lab.

Inderjeet Singh’s request was not accepted by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA). As per rules to ensure fair play, his B sample was recently tested under an independent observer. It also returned positive.

Training starts ! At gym with my coaches ! pic.twitter.com/TGDdYVTYft — Inderjeet Singh (@inderjeetshput) November 13, 2015

Between 2014 and 2015, the national champion was tested several times but all results were negative. He was also among the most consistent Indian throwers, regularly crossing the 19-metre mark. During 2014 Incheon Asian Games, he won bronze.

In 2015, he further raised the bar to 20.27m, which helped him become the first Indian thrower to win the world University Games in Gwangju, South Korean. He also won gold at the Asian Championship besides dominating Asian Grand Prix events.

His gold winning effort of 20.65m at Mangalore helped him qualify for Rio 2016. However, two months prior to Rio Olympics, he tested positive for banned drugs.

Inderjeet Singh cried foul, saying his urine sample was tampered with to deny him Olympics participation. It also delayed the hearing process and he was barred for taking the flight to Rio.

Besides, Inderjeet Singh, sprinter Dharambir Singh and Priyanka Panwar were the other two prominent track and field athletes who failed a dope test ahead of the Rio Olympics in August.