India bag solitary bronze in Indoor Archery World Cup

Deepika Kumari defeated 13th seeded Sayana Tsyrempilova of Russia 7-3 in the women’s recurve bronze play-off to win the medal at the Indoor Archery World Cup.

other sports Updated: Dec 03, 2017 22:04 IST
Deepika Kumari claimed the only medal for India at Indoor Archery World Cup.
Deepika Kumari claimed the only medal for India at Indoor Archery World Cup.(HT Photo)

India returned with a solitary bronze medal by Deepika Kumari at the Indoor Archery World Cup Stage 2 that concluded in Bangkok on Sunday.

Deepika, seeded third, defeated 13th seeded Sayana Tsyrempilova of Russia 7-3 in the women’s recurve bronze play-off to bring some smile to the camp after the men’s top seed Atanu Das crashed out in round two.

It was a disappointing end to their campaign, close on the heels of the overwhelming success at the Asian Championship in Dhaka, where they bagged a rich haul of nine medals - three gold, four silver and two bronze.

Deepika got past three of her teammates — Nivetha Ganesan 6-0, Laishram Bombayla Devi 7-3 and Ankita Bhakat 6-2 — to make the last-four.

READ | Arjun Atwal loses play-off to Dylan Frittelli at Mauritius Open golf

But Korean second seed Kim Surin shattered the former world number one’s gold medal dream with a thrilling 6-5 win in the shoot-off (10-9) and Deepika had to settle for third place.

The fifth Indian in the draw, Monika Saren was blanked 0 -6 by the eventual silver medallist Surin in the last-16.

None of Indian male archers could make the quarterfinals.

Das, who topped the qualifications, could not replicate that when it mattered most, making a round two exit with a 3-7 loss to the 16th seed and eventual silver medallist Matteo Fissore of Italy.

READ | Hockey World League Final: India set for Germany test in final group encounter

In an all-Indian first round clash 12th seeded Jayanta Talukdar beat Rahul Banerjee 7-3, but lost 2-6 in the very next round to the fifth seeded Kim Joo Wan of Korea.

Swami Indrachand, seeded 10th, won his first round with a comfortable 7-1 win over China’s Peng Cheng only to face a 2-6 defeat at the hands of Plihon Pierre in the next round.

Atul Verma and Akhil Choudhary lost their respective openers.

