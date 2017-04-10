 India edge out Chile in final to win Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 | other sports | Hindustan Times
India edge out Chile in final to win Women’s Hockey World League Round 2

Goalkeeper Savita Punia was adjudged Goalkeeper of the Tournament as she continued her good run of form in the final of the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 to deny Chile in the deciding shootout and hand India the title

other sports Updated: Apr 10, 2017 11:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian women's hockey team

India defeated Chile 3-1 in the shootout in Sunday’s final to clinch the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 title.(HT Photo)

India rode on another magnificent showing from goalkeeper Savita Punia to beat Chile in a shootout in the final of the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 in West Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday.

After being tied at 1-1 at full time, the Indian side edged out Chile 3-1 in the shootout to clinch the Round 2 title in Canada.

India started the game poorly, and conceded in the 5th minute to Maria Maldonado. After trailing for the majority of the game, and having missed a few chances to draw level, India finally equalised in the 41st minute through Anupa Barla from a penalty corner.

Sergio Garcia wins first major title in Masters playoff

In a tense end o the game, India missed a good opportunity to seal the deal in the dying minutes when skipper Rani Rampal came close, but eventually managed to win through the shootout.

Goalkeeper Savita was adjudged the Goalkeeper of the Tournament as she continued her good run of form in the competition to make two crucial saves in the shootout and hand India the title.

