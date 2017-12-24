 India lose 0-1 to Bangladesh in SAFF Under-15 Women’s Championship | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 24, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India lose 0-1 to Bangladesh in SAFF Under-15 Women’s Championship

India’s Under-15 football team, who had lost to Bangladesh in the league stages, came up short in the final as well as they lost to the hosts

other sports Updated: Dec 24, 2017 17:44 IST
India’s Under-15 football side lost 0-1 in the final to Bangladesh of the SAFF Women’s Championship, with Shamsun Nahar scoring the goal for the hosts.
India’s Under-15 football side lost 0-1 in the final to Bangladesh of the SAFF Women’s Championship, with Shamsun Nahar scoring the goal for the hosts.(HT Photo)

India went down 0-1 against hosts Bangladesh in the final of the SAFF Under-15 Women’s Championship in Dhaka on Sunday.

In a closely contested game Shamsun Nahar’s individual brilliance is what took the game away from India. Her strike in the 41st minute was the sole differentiator between the two sides.

After blanking out Bhutan and Nepal, India had lost to Bangladesh in the group stages. But a much improved performance was on display by the eves. Despite the showing India fell short as the hosts bagged the title.

more from other sports
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you