India lose 0-1 to Bangladesh in SAFF Under-15 Women’s Championship

India went down 0-1 against hosts Bangladesh in the final of the SAFF Under-15 Women’s Championship in Dhaka on Sunday.

In a closely contested game Shamsun Nahar’s individual brilliance is what took the game away from India. Her strike in the 41st minute was the sole differentiator between the two sides.

After blanking out Bhutan and Nepal, India had lost to Bangladesh in the group stages. But a much improved performance was on display by the eves. Despite the showing India fell short as the hosts bagged the title.