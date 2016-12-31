India rider CS Santosh seeks to shake off his Dakar Rally dip

When it comes to rallying, CS Santosh knows one can’t predict anything. One can only prepare his best and hope for the best. The Indian rider had a brilliant debut two years back when he finished 36th overall in the bikes section of the Dakar Rally.

His second attempt at the world’s most gruelling endurance race ended in disappointment last year, but this year will be different.

India’s ace rider will be participating in his third Dakar as part of a factory team — Hero MotoSports Team Rally — along with Portuguese supercross star, Joaquim Rodrigues, who will be making his Dakar debut having delivered impressive finishes in the Merzouga Rally and Oilibya Rally of Morocco.

The co-riders along with the assistance crew have reached Paraguay, where the rally will be flagged off in capital Asuncion on Monday.

“I am very optimistic about our performance this year. There is a positive energy in the entire team and we can feel it here. The preparation has been good and the motivational levels are high, I can’t wait for the first stage to get started,” Santosh said in a release issued by Hero MotoCorp Ltd, owners of his team.

The Hero MotoSports Team Rally has been in a race against time since the last outing in the Oilibya Rally of Morocco in October to get the bikes ready for Dakar, which will finish in Argentine capital Buenos Aires on January 14 after covering more than 9000km across Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina.