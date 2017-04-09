 India thrash Belarus 4-0 to enter final of Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 | other sports | Hindustan Times
India thrash Belarus 4-0 to enter final of Women’s Hockey World League Round 2

The 4-0 win over Belarus ensures India’s berth in the Women’s Hockey World League Semi Final to be held in June/ July

other sports Updated: Apr 09, 2017 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian women's hockey team

India are through to the final of Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 following the 4-0 win over Belarus, and have also booked their place in the Women’s Hockey World League Semi Final round.(HT Photo)

India entered the final of the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2, held in West Vancouver, Canada, after an impressive 4-0 win over Belarus on Saturday. The win also ensures India’s berth in the Women’s Hockey World League Semi Final to be held in June/ July. The event is also a qualifier for the FIH Women’s World Cup 2018.

Gurjit Kaur gave India the lead in the 13th minute through a penalty corner, before skipper Rani Rampal converted a penalty stroke to double India’s lead in the 20th minute.

Savita Punia was in fine fettle at the goal as she made some brilliant saves to deny Belarus a goal.

In the 40th minute, Rani Rampal struck again, as she calmly finished off a brilliant solo run to extend India’s lead to 3-0.

Belarus had a few more attempts denied in the final quarter, with goalkeeper Savita standing her ground once again as she made a third save from a penalty corner.

Gurjit Kaur then hit the final nail in Belarus’ coffin by converting a penalty stroke in the 58th minute to seal a 4-0 win for India.

“We are very excited and happy about the win. We played as a strong unit with better defence and I am happy we did not miss penalty corner chances. Our aim was to enter the Final and we look forward to a good game against Chile,” stated skipper Rani.

Chile beat Uruguay 2-1 in the second semifinal to make it to the final on Sunday.

