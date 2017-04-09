India thrash Belarus 4-0 to enter final of Women’s Hockey World League Round 2

India entered the final of the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2, held in West Vancouver, Canada, after an impressive 4-0 win over Belarus on Saturday. The win also ensures India’s berth in the Women’s Hockey World League Semi Final to be held in June/ July. The event is also a qualifier for the FIH Women’s World Cup 2018.

Gurjit Kaur gave India the lead in the 13th minute through a penalty corner, before skipper Rani Rampal converted a penalty stroke to double India’s lead in the 20th minute.

Savita Punia was in fine fettle at the goal as she made some brilliant saves to deny Belarus a goal.

In the 40th minute, Rani Rampal struck again, as she calmly finished off a brilliant solo run to extend India’s lead to 3-0.

Belarus had a few more attempts denied in the final quarter, with goalkeeper Savita standing her ground once again as she made a third save from a penalty corner.

Gurjit Kaur then hit the final nail in Belarus’ coffin by converting a penalty stroke in the 58th minute to seal a 4-0 win for India.

“We are very excited and happy about the win. We played as a strong unit with better defence and I am happy we did not miss penalty corner chances. Our aim was to enter the Final and we look forward to a good game against Chile,” stated skipper Rani.

Chile beat Uruguay 2-1 in the second semifinal to make it to the final on Sunday.