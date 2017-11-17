India unveil 10-member squad for women’s Youth World Boxing Championships

India unveiled a strong 10-member contingent for the AIBA Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships, starting in Guwahati on Sunday.

Six pugilists from Haryana -- Neetu (48kg), Jyoti (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Shashi Chopra (57kg), Anupama (81kg) and Neha Yadav (81kg+) -- and one each from Mizoram (Vanlalhriapuii - 60kg), Uttar Pradesh (Astha Pahwa (69kg), Telangana (Niharika Gonella - 75kg) and Assam (Ankushita Boro - 64kg) have been named in the team which was selected after extensive training and a number of exposure trips.

“This is a fine lineup. Each of them is in tremendous shape and we are confident that they will bring in a number of medals,” India coach Bergemasco Raffaele said in a statement.

All eyes will be on the 2015 World Junior Champion Sakshi, 2015 Junior World Championship silver medallist Niharika and National Champion Vanlalhriapuii.

Fresh from her silver medal-winning show at the Balkan Youth International Boxing Championship in Bulgaria and the Ahmet Comert Championship in Istanbul, the local favourite Ankushita is positive of putting up a good show as she takes on the world’s best in her own backyard.

“I feel this is a huge opportunity for all of us as the World Championship is being conducted in India and will give us an upper hand when we fight our opponents in front of our home crowd,” she said.

“Personally, I will feel no pressure facing anyone as I believe in my capabilities and will look to punch my way through to the finals of the tournament,” she added.

The squad has been training in Guwahati along with the other international teams, who have also arrived to get acclimatised to the conditions.

All pugilists fresh from their medal-winning exploits in various tournaments from all around the world will face a new challenge and will be considering themselves lucky as they fight in front of a vociferous home crowd cheering them on.