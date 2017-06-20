India vs Netherlands, FIH Hockey World League Semifinal, Live Score

The Indian men’s hockey team will take on the Netherlands in their final Pool B clash of the Hockey World League Semifinal. Sixth-ranked India are presently atop in Pool B with three wins from as many games, while the Netherlands are placed second with two wins from two games. Get live score of India vs Netherlands, FIH Hockey World League Semifinal here (PREVIEW)

While beating Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0 fueled India’s start at the tournament, it was the 7-1 win against Pakistan on Sunday that brought jubilation back home among the Indian hockey fans.

The team celebrated their win over Pakistan in the Hero Men's #HWL2017 SF in London on 18th Jun with the fans. https://t.co/wTJwUeK29i pic.twitter.com/Xad9BzNzHY — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 20, 2017

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will take on India after notching comprehensive victories against Pakistan (4-0) and Scotland (3-0).

India previously played The Netherlands at the 2016 Rio Olympics where they narrowly lost to the Dutch 1-2.