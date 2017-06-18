India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World League Semifinal, highlights: IND 7 PAK 1

Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Talwinder Singh scored tow goals each as India defeated Pakistan 7-1 in their FIH Hockey World League Semifinal encounter. The India-Pakistan rivalry was not limited to ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday as the two countries also face each other in the FIH Hockey World League in London. India, who have got a direct entry to both the Hockey World League Final and the World Cup as hosts, experimented with their team while Pakistan’s chances of reaching the quarterfinals are almost gone. Follow highlights of India vs Pakistan, FIH Hockey World League Semi-Final here. (IND vs PAK Cricket Blog)

20:03 hrs IST: India maintain their top spot in Group B while Pakistan are still sixth with zero points.

20:01 hrs IST: That’s it! India have won 7-1 against rivals Pakistan!

19:57 hrs IST: Looks like this is revenge for the 1982 Asian Games loss! Akashdeep scores his second goal of the match as India take a 7-1 lead.

19:55 hrs IST: Umar Bhutta gets one goal back for Pakistan, but it’s a bit too late. India lead 6-1.

19:51 hrs IST: We are minutes away from a brilliant win for India.

19:46 hrs IST: Pardeep Mor becomes the latest scorer for India as they establish a 6-0 lead!

19:43 hrs IST: It’s 5-0 for India as Akashdeep Singh becomes the latest scorer against Pakistan.

19:42 hrs IST: Start of Quarter 4. India completely in control against Pakistan.

19:41 hrs IST: Unless Pakistan come up with a miracle, India are winning their third match on the trot in HWL 2017

19:40 hrs IST: End of the third quarter and India still lead 4-0.

19:38 hrs IST: The Indian midfield is really working today, they are playing quite deep. Manpreet and Chinglensana in action

19:36 hrs IST: Both Chikte and Vikas Dahiya have been impressive for India. Definitely good backups for India’s regular keeper PR Sreejesh, who is undoubtedly one of the best in the world

19:35 hrs IST: Penalty corner for Pakistan and super save from Akash Chikte. Just dropped to the floor to halt the ball from going through. Total commitment from the India goalie

19:33 hrs IST: Will India score more?

19:31 hrs IST: Two goals apiece from Harmanpreet and Talwinder so far

19:29 hrs IST: That was another conversion from Harmanpreet and India are 4-0 ahead!

19:26 hrs IST: Goal! India are 4-0 ahead!

19:25 hrs IST: And another another PC for India

19:22 hrs IST: And the third quarter begins

19:20 hrs IST: It will take some real special effort from Pakistan to make a comeback into the match

19:17 hrs IST: India has clearly been the better of the two teams. Better conversion rate, the fluidity of the midfield and some good passing by Manpreet and SV Sunil have ensured that they are way ahead at half-time

19:12 hrs IST: At the end of the first half, India lead 3-0 against rivals Pakistan.

19:10 hrs IST: It has been all India till now and it looks like a tough spot for Pakistan. IND lead 3-0

19:04 hrs IST: It’s Talwinder Singh once again who converts a good chance to make it 3-0 for India!

19:02 hrs IST: Pakistan have shown good spirit in their attacking, but their finishing has not been up to the mark.

18:59 hrs IST: Green card for Mandeep Singh. India lead 2-0 against Pakistan.

18:58 hrs IST: GOAL! Talwinder Singh doubles the lead for India as they have a 2-0 advantage over Pakistan

18:56 hrs IST: A look flick by Harmanpreet Singh, but the goalkeeper produced a great effort to save the goal.

18:55 hrs IST: Another penalty corner for India. Can they double their lead?

18:53 hrs IST: Second quarter begins and Pakistan have a chance early on. However, the wayward shooting costed them their third penalty corner. India lead 1-0

18:50 hrs IST: End of the first half. India are leading 1-0 against Pakistan.

18:48 hrs IST: India take the lead against Pakistan thanks to a penalty corner goal from Harmanpreet Singh. India lead 1-0

18:46 hrs IST: Penalty corner for India. Their 2nd of the match.

18:43 hrs IST: A solid shot by the Pakistan attacker, but the ball flies over the goal. Score is 0-0.

18:42 hrs IST: The umpire took a long time to decide, but he has awarded another penalty corner for Pakistan.

18:39 hrs IST: India and Pakistan have won three matches each in their last six encounters.

18:36 hrs IST: A thrilling start to the game. Both the teams had good chances to score, but the score still remains 0-0.

18:34 hrs IST: First penalty corner of the game for India. But, nothing came off it.

18:33 hrs IST: A solid start by Pakistan, but the shot missed the target. Score is 0-0.

18:31 hrs IST: The match is underway!

18:27 hrs IST: The teams are out in the middle for the national anthems.

18:21 hrs IST: India, who have got a direct entry to both the Hockey World League Final and the World Cup as hosts, are primarily here for testing young players, gaining experiencing and bagging ranking points.

18:15 hrs IST: Five teams from this event will qualify for next year’s World Cup and three will make it to the this year’s Hockey World League Final, both of which will be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A look at the Starting XIs for India's clash against Pakistan on 18th June at the Hero Men's #HWL2017 SF in London.

18:06 hrs IST: It will be a crucial match for Pakistan as they have lost both their matches in Pool B so far, suffering a 0-4 defeat to Holland and 0-6 thrashing at the hands of Canada and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

17:57 hrs IST: For India, it is a great chance for young drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh in the absence of seasoned Rupinderpal Singh who is out with an injury.

17:50 hrs IST: India have both their opening matches while Pakistan are at the bottom place of Group B after two heavy losses.

17:38 hrs IST: India have won their last three matches between the two teams – beating Pakistan in the 2016 Sultan Azlan Cup and twice in the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan, Malaysia.

17:32 hrs IST: India’s biggest win against Pakistan is a 7-4 verdict achieved twice – in the 2003 Champions Trophy in Amstelveen, Netherlands and 2010 Commonwealth Games, Delhi.

17:28 hrs IST: This is the 168th encounter between the two neighbours – Pakistan have won 82 of these matches and India 55 while 30 matches have ended in draw.

17:18 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Hockey World League Semifinal encounter between India and Pakistan.

The Indian hockey team has enjoyed a great run of form in the tournament till now as they defeated Scotland 4-1 and then followed it up with a dominant 3-0 win over Canada.

On the other hand, it will be a crucial match for Pakistan as they have lost both their matches in Pool B so far. They suffered heavy defeats against both Holland and Canada which means that they are currently languishing at the bottom of the table.

Five teams from this event will qualify for next year’s World Cup and three will make it to the this year’s Hockey World League Final, both of which will be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.