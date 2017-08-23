 India women wrestlers fail to impress at World Wrestling Championships | other sports | Hindustan Times
India women wrestlers fail to impress at World Wrestling Championships

India are still without a medal after three days in the World Wrestling Championships after four women competitors failed to make it the next round.

other sports Updated: Aug 23, 2017 20:50 IST
India are still without a medal after three days in the World Wrestling Championships after four women competitors failed to make it the next round. Image for representative purposes only. (REUTERS)

Shilpi missed out on a chance to enter the bronze medal play-off round of women’s 63kg after losing her repechage bout, even as other Indian women came a cropper in the World Wrestling Championships here today.

India are still without a medal after three days of the competition.

Shilpi went down to Henna Johansson of Sweden by a ‘Fall’ verdict in her repechage round to crash out of the tournament without even putting up a fight.

Earlier, other Indians in the fray -- Lalita (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg) and Pooja (75kg) had lost their respective bouts in the Round of 16.

Lalita lost to Mariia Gurova of Russia 0-3, while Pooja Dhanda was handed an 8-12 defeat by Ningning Rong of China, and Pooja was thrashed 0-7 by Justina Di Stasio of Canada.

Orkhon Purevdorj of Mongolia got the better of Shilpi 10 -0 in the qualification bout. However, Shilpi got lucky to get another opportunity to fight a repechage, owing to her Mongolian rival entering the gold medal round.

