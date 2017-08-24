Indian athletics shame: Now, two top throwers in dope net

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is grappling with another embarrassing situation with two of its international athletes --- javelin thrower Suman Devi and shotputter Ramanpreet Kaur--- failing dope tests for performance-enhancing drugs.

Suman failed the test for the steroid, nandrolone, while Ramanpreet tested positive for drostanolone. Both athletes tested positive during the national trials held between June 25-27 at Patiala. The tests were conducted by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA).

Both have been provisionally suspended pending hearing. If proved guilty, they will face a four-year suspension.

The throwers are among the high-profile athletes to have tested positive this season. Olympian and Asian Championship gold-medallist in women’s shotput Manpreet Kaur is the other top thrower to have failed dope test this season.

Since the anti-doping rule violation report came recently, both Suman and Ramanpreet went on to compete in the July 6-9 Asian Championship held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Suman’s positive result will not have an impact on the country’s medals tally as she did not finish among the top three athletes in Bhubaneswar. The 32-year-old thrower from Uttar Pradesh finished 10th with a throw of 50.90 metres, which was far less than her personal best of 59.45 she had set during the 2016 SAF Games, where she claimed gold.

Suman’s season best is 55.03m, a performance that fetched her silver in the Federation Cup at Patiala from June 1-4.

She is also a member of the core group of athletes for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but the dope test could end her decade-long career.

Ramanpreet, 22, is the second-ranked thrower in India and finished sixth with a throw of 14.91 metres in Bhubaneswar.