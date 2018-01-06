Indian junior men’s hockey team coach Jude Felix to work on players’ soft skills

Indian junior hockey team coach Jude Felix is focussed on improving his colts’ communication skills and general knowledge in the national camp, starting at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Hockey India on Saturday named the 33-member junior men probables for the camp, which will conclude on March 15.

“It is a long camp and we will be looking at different ways to bring in overall development. While our primary focus will be to improve our skills, fitness, speed, mental conditioning and other aspects of the game, this camp also gives us the time to engage in team building activities,” Felix said in a statement.

“I am also looking at having classes to improve the athletes communication skills and general knowledge.

“They are a very hardworking group and have the commitment to give what it takes to graduate to the next level. It is also great that they get to watch the senior team so closely as we are in the same campus,” Felix added.

The camp includes the likes of Mandeep Mor, Pratap Lakra, Pankaj Rajak, Harmanjit Singh, Vishal Singh and Shilanand Lakra, who were part of the 18-member team that won the bronze at the recently-held Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

The other members of the bronze medallist team, who are part of the camp are: Raushan Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, Sanjay, Senthamizh Shankar, Abhishek, Vishal Antil, Varinder Singh, Vivek Prasad, Suman Beck, Sukhjeet Singh and Rabichandra Moirangthem.

During the camp, the young guns will also get an opportunity to closely watch their senior compatriots go about their preparations for an all-important year that features the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar.