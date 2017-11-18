Indian runners ready for new challenges at Delhi Half Marathon

Top Indian runners are bracing for new challenges in the Sunday’s Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM).

Last year’s winner in the Indian section G Lakshmanan exuded confidence of retaining the trophy. Olympian Nitender Singh Rawat, on the other hand, felt it would be a good opportunity to evaluate his performance following an injury lay-off.

“The weather has improved. Hopefully we will get a fast race,” he said after training on Saturday. After sustaining an injury during the marathon at the Rio Olympics, the Services runner has been on his own as he was shunted out of the national camp.

“A good performance here will certainly help me make the cut for next year’s Commonwealth Games,” Rawat said. “The past one year has been very challenging in terms of recovering from the hamstring injury and managing the kitchen in the barracks. All those moments will motivate me to run faster on Sunday,” said the runner from Kumaon Regiment based in Ranikhet.

With top male distance runners including Rawat and Lakshmanan optimistic of breaking the 1:04 hour time barrier for the 21.098 km distance, Indian fans should expect improved results.

Besides army runners, Kalidas Hirave from Maharashtra will be among those to keep a close watch on. He had recently clocked 1:03.27 for the 21km.

Parul Chaudhary, one of the top female distance runners making her marathon debut, is equally keen to make an impression. “Have been doing good timing in training,” said the runner who is currently based in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

She will compete against the likes of seasoned runners like Sudha Singh and Swati Gadhave. Both have good records and are known faces on the national road racing circuit.