 World Wrestling Championships: Indians start on poor note on Day 1 | other sports | Hindustan Times
World Wrestling Championships: Indians start on poor note on Day 1

All four Indians lost in Greco-Roman category at the World Wrestling Championships on Monday.

other sports Updated: Aug 21, 2017 19:55 IST
India's Hardeep Singh (Blue) lost in the World Championships on Monday in Paris.
It was a bad start for India as all four wrestlers-- Yogesh, Gurpreet Singh, Ravindar Khatri and Hardeep -- lost their opening round matches in the Greco-Roman category at the World Championships here on Monday.

In the 71 kilogram category, Yogesh was outplayed by Takeshi Izumi 1-3 while, in the 75 kg category, Gurpreet Singh lost to Mindia Tsulukidze of Georgia 1-5 to bow out of the meet.

Among the other grapplers, Ravindar, in the 85 kg category, was thrashed by Viktor Lorinca of Hungary 0-8 and Hardeep lost to Vilius Laurinaitis of Lithuania 2-5.

But if any of the wrestlers, who defeated the Indian players reach the final round, the Indians will play the repechage rounds for the bronze medal.

