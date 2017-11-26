 ISL: Two held for harassing NorthEast United FC female fans in Chennai | indian-super-league-2017 | Hindustan Times
ISL 2017

ISL: Two held for harassing NorthEast United FC female fans in Chennai

Vijay alias Tamil Selvan (18) and Karthik Kumar (20) were booked by Tamil Nadu police. Both of them allegedly harassed female fans of the NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) during its Indian Super League (ISL) match against Chennaiyin FC

indian super league 2017 Updated: Nov 26, 2017 23:13 IST
PTI
Some NorthEast United FC female fans were subject to racial harassment during an Indian Super League (ISL) match against Chennaiyin FC.
Some NorthEast United FC female fans were subject to racial harassment during an Indian Super League (ISL) match against Chennaiyin FC.(ISL / SPORTZPICS)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly harassing female fans of the NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) during its Indian Super League (ISL) match against Chennaiyin FC, days after the video of the incident went viral on the social media, police said on Sunday.

Vijay alias Tamil Selvan (18) and Karthik Kumar (20) were booked under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act in connection with the November 23 incident, a police release said.

Selvan, engaged in selling mineral water cans, and Kumar, an engineering student, were arrested and produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

The ISL match on November 23 was marred by the incident of heckling and mocking by a Chennaiyin FC fan who had reportedly made certain gestures at the female NEUFC fan.

The video went viral on the social media, following which a case was lodged by the police.

Chennaiyin FC, which won the match 3-0, had condemned the “unbecoming behaviour” of a section of its fans against a group of NEUFC fans.

NEUFC owner, Bollywood actor John Abraham, too had slammed the incident and said the team stood by the fan, who was “victimised”.

