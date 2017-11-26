ISL: Two held for harassing NorthEast United FC female fans in Chennai

Two men have been arrested for allegedly harassing female fans of the NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) during its Indian Super League (ISL) match against Chennaiyin FC, days after the video of the incident went viral on the social media, police said on Sunday.

Vijay alias Tamil Selvan (18) and Karthik Kumar (20) were booked under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act in connection with the November 23 incident, a police release said.

Selvan, engaged in selling mineral water cans, and Kumar, an engineering student, were arrested and produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

The ISL match on November 23 was marred by the incident of heckling and mocking by a Chennaiyin FC fan who had reportedly made certain gestures at the female NEUFC fan.

The video went viral on the social media, following which a case was lodged by the police.

Chennaiyin FC, which won the match 3-0, had condemned the “unbecoming behaviour” of a section of its fans against a group of NEUFC fans.

NEUFC owner, Bollywood actor John Abraham, too had slammed the incident and said the team stood by the fan, who was “victimised”.