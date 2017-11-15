Jehan Daruvala to take part in Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix

Jehan Daruvala completed his maiden Formula 3 season with numerous positives to take home. The Indian teenager earned a race victory and pole position in addition to sixth in the overall championship and second in the rookie standings.

All these feats are a first by an Indian driver in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship. The Sahara Force India Academy racer will now make his Macau Grand Prix debut this weekend at the FIA F3 World Cup.

Daruvala will race on the iconic street circuit of Macau in what is considered the crown jewel of Formula 3. It will be a tough affair for the Indian on the narrow, winding streets of Macau, which leave absolutely no room for error.

“I’m happy with my first season in the FIA F3 European Championship. I’ve had the pace and also a pole, a win and three podiums. I was regularly in the top-5 and it was important for me that I was fighting at the top in this extremely competitive and close championship,” said Daruvala.

“I’m looking forward to the last race of the year at Macau. Most racers consider it as one of the toughest circuits and it will be my first visit there. It demands low downforce, has high top speed along with narrow, tricky street sections, but I am definitely looking forward to driving there.”

The Formula 3 route has been used effectively by the likes of numerous Formula 1 greats including current and four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton besides Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and many more.