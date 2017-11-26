Jindal Panther lift Indian Open Polo Championship

Defending champions Jindal Panther lifted the BMW Indian Open Polo Championship title with stalwart Shamsheer Ali and Italian Cutinelli Goffredo scoring four goals each to help their team defeat Sahara Warriors Achievers 10-8 on Sunday.

Shamsheer’s exploits at the Jaipur Polo Ground are well known. With the mallet in hand, he is simply invincible. On Sunday, it would have taken the best efforts from Sahara Warriors’ Abhimanyu Pathak and Mattew Philip Perry to stop him.

While Pathak once again came up with a sterling show, scoring a mindboggling seven goals, Perry fell way short, managing just one as Jindal Panther emerged winners.

In fact, Jindal Panther were always in the lead during the six-chukker contest, dominating the proceedings from the start. The final chukker provided some anxious moments, with Sahara Warriors cutting down the lead to just two points at 7-9. However, Goffredo’s goal with two minutes remaining on the timer, sealed Warriors’ fate.

Abhimanyu Pathak was adjudged the ‘Most Valuable Player of the Tournament’.

Result: Jindal Panther 10 (Shamsheer Ali 4, Simran Singh Shergill 2, Cutinelli Goffredo 4) bt Sahara Warriors Achievers 8 (Abhimanyu Pathak 7, Mattew Philip Perry 1).