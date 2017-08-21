Jinder Mahal always had potential to be WWE champion: Triple H

Jinder Mahal’s run as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion has been a controversial topic among wrestling fans.

A majority of hardcore wrestling fans may have already discounted him as a fluke champion. However, WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque believes the Indo-Canadian wrestler from Calgary always had the right tools to make it big in the business.

“We always thought he had the potential to (win the WWE Championship). He was one of the last two guys in the tournament to decide the first ever NXT champion. We know that he has that hunger and ability to do big things,” Levesque said in a media conference call via WrestleZone.

READ | Samoa Joe says NXT stint helped him adjust to WWE’s style of wrestling

“But people tend to forget that. He came right up to main roster, things didn’t pan out the way we wanted them to pan out. Part of that’s him, part of that’s us, part of that being not ready for it,” he added.

Jinder Mahal extended his reign as WWE champion after defeating Shinshuke Nakamura in a hard-fought encounter at WWE Summerslam 2017.

Shinsuke Nakamura went into the match as the favourite, but a distraction by the Singh brothers helped Jinder Mahal in retaining the title.

‘Change of scenery helps’

Triple H also praised Jinder Mahal’s former Three-Man Band (3MB) team-mate Drew McIntyre after he won the NXT Championship at WWE Takeover: Brooklyn III, defeating Bobby Roode for the prize.

“Drew McIntrye, same thing, right? Nothing always goes the way you plan. But, you take them out of the environment, when both those guys left us, it looked – go figure some things out, take your time, mature.

READ | WWE SummerSlam: Jinder Mahal dreams big, targets multiple championships

“Be ready for the opportunity, because when it comes back, you’re gonna want to be able to kill it, and they both have. I think that’s great.”

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Jinder Mahal admitted that being released by WWE in 2014 helped in getting his career on the right track. Triple H believes that it can sometimes be beneficial for a professional wrestler to take a step back and think about his options.

“Sometimes they gotta leave and go other places and realise the message that they’re hearing is right, or whatever.

READ | Jinder Mahal, the immigrant who became the ‘Modern Day Maharaja’

“Rather than them not being here, it’s like, okay, we’re gonna bring you over to UK for a little while or we’re gonna bring you down to NXT and you’re gonna do a little run there, freshen you up a little bit, bring you back,” Triple H said in the conference call.

“I think those opportunities are there in some way, for everybody on the roster, to be able to move around and be able to do the things that are meaningful.

“Sometimes taking a step back out of it makes you realize things that you had forgotten and it is the best way to realize you need to reinvigorate your passion and get back in there and dig in,” he added.