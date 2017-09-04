Kavita Devi impresses WWE fans with unique in-ring attire at Mae Young Classic

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is no stranger to Indian participants. From The Great Khali to reigning WWE champion Jinder Mahal, the nation has produced a number of professional wrestlers who have proven their mettle for the company. However, there has never been a woman wrestler from India until Kavita Devi of Haryana broke that drought at the Mae Young Classic tournament.

The former competitive powerlifter fought New Zealand-based Dakota Kai in the first round of the Mae Young Classic – WWE’s first all-woman competition. Although she was defeated in the encounter, her wrestling skills and ring attire (salwar kameez) caught the attention of a lot of wrestling fans.

(Read | Kavita Devi becomes first Indian woman wrestler to compete in WWE)

Earlier this year, Kavita Devi became the first Indian woman to compete in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) when she was included in the Mae Young Classic tournament. Kavita Devi was part of WWE Dubai tryout earlier this year and thanks to her impressive performance in the trials, she was among the 32 participants taking part in the tournament.

Hailing from Haryana, Kavita underwent training to be a professional wrestler under the guidance of The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana) at his Punjab based wrestling promotion and training academy. She shot to fame after her video, in which she wrestled against a woman wrestler named BB Bull Bull, went viral on social media.

When asked about her inclusion, Canyon Ceman, Vice President, WWE Talent Development, said, “Kavita Devi gave a strong performance at WWE’s 2017 Dubai tryout. She is an athletic and extremely strong woman who demonstrated a solid grasp of the fundamentals of sports entertainment, and a passion to improve that will serve her well in WWE’s upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament.”