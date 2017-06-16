Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy enter semi-final of Indonesia Open badminton

India’s wonderful day in the Indonesia Open badminton continued as HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth entered the semi-final of the tournament with contrasting wins over Chen Long and Tzu Wei Wang respectively.

Kidambi continued his magnificent run of form with a 21-15, 21-14 win over Tzu Wei Wang in a match that lasted close to 40 minutes. The Indian shuttler produced a stunning performance and maintained the pressure consistently on the Chinese Taipei player. He dictated terms right from the start as he dominated proceedings to register a comprehensive win.

However, Prannoy’s entry into the semi-final was much more dramatic as he overcame Chen Long in a dramatic three-game encounter that lasted close to 75 minutes. The Indian shuttler started proceedings well as he won a closely fought first game 21-18 but the Chinese shuttler bounced back in style by winning the second game 16-21. Heading into the third game, the game was evenly poised at 11-11 but Prannoy won the next couple of points to take a lead.

However, Long bounced back and things were level at 17-17 but Prannoy held his nerve and he clinched the final game 21-19.