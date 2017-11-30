Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu qualify for badminton Superseries Finals in Dubai

Badminton players Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu are the only two Indians who qualified for the Superseries Finals in Dubai, the year-end finale for the eight top-ranked players and pairs.

Srikanth has won four Superseries events in 2017, more than any other men’s singles player and qualified in second place. The Indian won titles at Indonesia, Australia, Denmark and France.

Sindhu, on the other hand, has won two Superseries crowns – at India and South Korea apart from reaching the women’s singles final of the Glasgow World Championships in August.

She qualified in fourth place.

There will be no Indian participation in any of the doubles competitions at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai from December 13 to 17.

LIST OF QUALIFIERS

Men’s singles:

1. Son Wan Ho (South Korea)

2. Kidambi Srikanth (India)

3. Shi Yuqi (China)

4. Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)

5. Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)

6. Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong)

7. Chen Long (China)

8. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)

Women’s singles:

1. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)

2. Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei)

3. Sung Ji Hyun (South Korea)

4. Pusarla V Sindhu (India)

5. Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)

6. Carolina Marin (Spain)

7. He Bingjiao (China)

8. Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)

Men’s doubles:

1. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia)

2. Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Denmark)

3. Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen (China)

4. Liu Cheng/Zhang Nan (China)

5. Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda (Japan)

6. Mads Conrad-Petersen/Mads Pieler Kolding (Denmark)

7. Lee Jhe-Huei/Lee Yang (Chinese Taipei)

8. Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)

Women’s doubles:

1. Shiho Tanaka/Koharu Yonemoto (Japan)

2. Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota (Japan)

3. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (China)

4. Christinna Pedersen/Kamilla Rytter Juhl (Denmark)

5. Chang Ye Na/Lee So Hee (South Korea)

6. Jung Kyung Eun/Shin Seung Chan (South Korea)

7. Yu Xiaohan/Huang Yaqiong (China)

8. Hsu Ya Ching/Wu Ti Jung (Chinese Taipei)

Mixed Doubles:

1. Zheng Siwei/Chen Qingchen (China)

2. Lu Kai/Huang Yaqiong (China)

3. Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia)

4. Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (Hong Kong)

5. Praveen Jordan/Debby Susanto (Indonesia)

6. Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock (England)

7. Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing (Malaysia)

8. Kenta Kazuno/Ayane Kurihara (Japan)