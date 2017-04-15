Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth to face-off in final of Singapore Open badminton

B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth set up an all-Indian men’s singles final showdown at the Singapore Open Superseries badminton tournament on Saturday after brilliant victories in the last four stages.

Srikanth, winner of the 2014 China Open Superseries event, defeated 20-year-old Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-13 21-14 in 42 minutes in the second semifinals.

The 24-year-old will be aiming for his second Superseries title and his opponent will be B Sai Praneeth, who had an easy outing in the first semifinal when he swept aside Lee Dong Keun of Korea 21-6 21-8.

Srikanth, the world No 29, became the first Indian to claim a Superseries title since the graded events became part of the world badminton calendar when he stunned Chinese great, Lin Dan in straight games in the final on his home turf.

Praneeth, 24, winner of the Canada Open last year and finalist at the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold event in Lucknow in January, is on a comeback after suffering a shoulder injury. Praneeth’s major wins include the upset of Malaysian world No 1, Lee Chong Wei.

Spanish Olympic champion, Carolina Marin will take on world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women’s singles final. Marin defeated Sung Ji Hyung of Korea 21-19 21-12 while Tai defeated Beiwen Zhang of Malaysia 21-19 21-15 in the semifinals.

India are assured of a second singles title in a Superseries event this year after women’s world No 5, PV Sindhu claimed the India Open by defeating Spain’s Carolina Marin.