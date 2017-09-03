 Kuhoo Garg-Rohan Kapoor win mixed doubles badminton title at Hellas Open | other sports | Hindustan Times
Kuhoo Garg-Rohan Kapoor win mixed doubles badminton title at Hellas Open

Kuhoo Garg and Rohan Kapoor defeated compatriots Karishma Wadkar and Utkarsh Arora, seeded fourth, 21-19 21-19

other sports Updated: Sep 03, 2017 19:18 IST
Kuhoo Garg (L) and Rohan Kapoor won the mixed doubles title at Hellas Open in Livadia on Sunday.
Kuhoo Garg (L) and Rohan Kapoor won the mixed doubles title at Hellas Open in Livadia on Sunday.(HT Photo)

The Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg bagged the mixed doubles title at the Hellas Open International badminton series after registering a straight-game victory in Livadia on Sunday.

The top-seeded Indian combination of Garg and Kapoor defeated compatriots Karishma Wadkar and Utkarsh Arora, seeded fourth, 21-19 21-19.

Garg and Kapoor took just 35 minutes to down the other Indian team in the final clash.

