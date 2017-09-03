Kuhoo Garg-Rohan Kapoor win mixed doubles badminton title at Hellas Open

The Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg bagged the mixed doubles title at the Hellas Open International badminton series after registering a straight-game victory in Livadia on Sunday.

The top-seeded Indian combination of Garg and Kapoor defeated compatriots Karishma Wadkar and Utkarsh Arora, seeded fourth, 21-19 21-19.

Garg and Kapoor took just 35 minutes to down the other Indian team in the final clash.