Kuhoo Garg-Rohan Kapoor win mixed doubles badminton title at Hellas Open
Kuhoo Garg and Rohan Kapoor defeated compatriots Karishma Wadkar and Utkarsh Arora, seeded fourth, 21-19 21-19other sports Updated: Sep 03, 2017 19:18 IST
Press Trust of India, Livadia
The Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Kuhoo Garg bagged the mixed doubles title at the Hellas Open International badminton series after registering a straight-game victory in Livadia on Sunday.
The top-seeded Indian combination of Garg and Kapoor defeated compatriots Karishma Wadkar and Utkarsh Arora, seeded fourth, 21-19 21-19.
Garg and Kapoor took just 35 minutes to down the other Indian team in the final clash.