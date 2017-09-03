Kynan Chenai finishes sixth in Shotgun World Championship

Kynan Chenai finished sixth in men’s trap event in a creditable show at the ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Moscow on Sunday.

Chenai gave a great account of himself at the biggest global stage, surviving a gruelling seven-way shoot-off to reach the finals. He eventually finished sixth in the finals.

The young Indian was placed third over two days of qualifying and with two more rounds remaining at the start of the day to determine the six finalists out of 147 shooters, he shot rounds of 24 and 23 to end on 121 out 125.

This tied him with six other shooters to fight for four final qualifying spots.

Chenai and Yannick Peters of Belgium both missed their fourth target while two shooters had already been eliminated after missing their third shots. Chenai and Yannick then went for another duel for the final qualifying spot before the Indian prevailed 12 to 11.

Chenai ran out of steam when in the finals he shot 17 hits out of the first 25 to be eliminated in sixth place.

Italy’s Danielle Resca won the gold shooting 43 in the final. Rio Olympics silver medalist Edward Ling of Great Britain bagged the silver shooting 40 while Jiri Liptak of Czech Republic won the bronze with a finals score of 33.

The other Indian in the fray, Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot rounds of 24 and 22 for a total of 118 to finish 26th.

Birendeep Sodhi also shot his best in a world competition this year, finishing at 61st place with a total of 114 after rounds of 22 and 23.

Their combined effort meant that in the men’s trap team competition, India finished seventh overall out of 39 teams, just four points off a medal. They had a combined score of 353.

Italy won the team gold with 362 while Czech Republic got the silver with 359 and Spain bagged the bronze with a combined score of 357.

In the junior men’s trap, Akash Saharan and Lakshay Sheoran started the day on a promising eighth and 10th respectively.

However, rounds of 22 and 21 by Lakshay saw him finish 15th in the final standings while rounds of 21 each by Akash saw him finish at 18th spot. Manavaditya Singh Rathore shot rounds of 20 and 23 to finish 25th overall out of 49 shooters.

The trio of Akash, Lakshay and Manavaditya also finished sixth in the team competition with a combined effort of 335.

Australia won the team gold with 351 while Italy bagged the silver with 345 and USA the bronze with 343.