Lakshya Sen, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde advance to Vietnam Open quarterfinals

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Lakshya Sen advanced to the women’s and men’s singles quarterfinals respectively with straight-game wins at the Vietnam Open Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Ruthvika, who had won the gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati, defeated Chinese

Taipei’s Wan Yi Tang 21-15 21-12 to set up a clash with Indonesian third seed Dinar Dyah Ayustine tomorrow. Lakshya posted a comfortable 21-14 21-12 victory over Truong Thanh Long in just 32 minutes and will next take on Kodai Naraoka of Japan.

Young Indian shuttlers -- Pardeshi Shreyanshi and Vrushali Gummadi -- however, bowed out of the competition after suffering losses in the pre-quarterfinals.

While Vrushali went down 8-21 21-12 10-21 to sixth seed Chen Su Yu of Chinese Taipei, Pardeshi’s gallant fight ended in a 6-21 21-16 21-23 loss to Ayustine.

But India’s men’s doubles pair of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok, seeded fifth, got the better of Malaysian duo of Low Hang Yee and Mastan Jinn Hwa 14-21 21-12 21-12 to enter the quarterfinals.

Yesterday, Pratul Joshi lost to Indonesia’s Panji Ahmad Maulana 14-21 19-21 in men’s singles, while Yeo Jia Min of Singapore ended Reshma Karthik’s stay with a 8-21 21-7 21-9 win in another women’s singles match.

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar also bowed out yesterday after losing to Suppanyu Avihingsanon of Thailand 15-21 17-21 in another men’s singles event.