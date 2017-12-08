Live – FIH Hockey World League Final, India vs Argentina semifinal, live score

Hosts India and Olympic champions Argentina face off in the semifinals of the Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar, with both sides fancying their chances of making it to Sunday’s title clash. After failing to win a game in the group stages, both sides notched thrilling wins in the quarters. While India beat Belgium 3-2 in a shootout after the game had finished 3-3, Argentina knocked out England with a 3-2 win. Catch live score of India vs Argentina semifinal, Hockey World League Final, here.

It is expected to be an even contest, although in terms of past record, hosts and eight-time Olympic champions India hold an upper hand against their South American rivals. Out of 46 meetings so far, India have won 26 times, drawn four and lost 16 matches.

India had lost two games in the group phase and drew just one. Argentina had a similar campaign as well, although they managed to win their quarterfinal in regulation time.

Argentina’s ace drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat accepted that handling India’s ability to counter-attack quickly would be the biggest concern for his side on Friday.

The hosts, however, will hope to continue improving their penalty conversion rate, having put up a below-par show in that department during the group stages.