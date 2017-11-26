Live - PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Hong Kong Open badminton final, live score: Sindhu eyes maiden crown

The women’s singles final at the Hong Kong Open badminton tournament will be a repeat of last year’s summit clash as PV Sindhu faces World No.1, top seed and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. Asian champion Tai, who beat South Korean third seed Sung Ji-hyun 21-9, 18-21, 21-7 in 52 minutes in the other semi-final, will be aiming to win her fifth Superseries crown of 2017 after triumphing at All England, Malaysia, Singapore and France. Get live score of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Hong Kong Open badminton final here.

13:02 hrs IST: The second game in the men’s doubles is evenly poised. They are leading 13-12 but their Danish opponents are putting up a tough fight.

12:51 hrs IST: Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo win the first game 21-12 against Mads Conrad-Petersen-Mads Pieler Kolding in the Men’s Doubles.

12:43 hrs IST: There has been criticism in the recent past that Sindhu’s fatigue has resulted in staleness in her game. But, her performance against Ratchanok Intanon has dispelled notions that she is struggling.

12:24 hrs IST: Tai Tzu Ying had defeated PV Sindhu in the 2016 final of the Hong Kong Open. She holds a 7-3 head-to-head advantage against the Indian shuttler. Can Sindhu break the jinx?

12:17 hrs IST: Zheng Siwei-Yaqiong Huang beat Mathias Christiansen-Christinna Pedersen 21-15, 21-13 to clinch mixed doubles title. The match lasted 35 minutes.

Sindhu will be eyeing her third Superseries title after wins in the India Open in New Delhi and in South Korea.

World No.1 Tai has won the last three meetings between them, including two this year. The last time triple World Championships medallist Sindhu won against Tai was in the opening round of the Rio Olympics.