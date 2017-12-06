Live score, FIH Hockey World League Final, India vs Belgium quarterfinal 

Indian men’s hockey team will take on Belgium, Rio Olympics silver medallists, in the quarterfinal of the FIH Hockey World League Final (HWLF) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. India, who had an inconsistent run in the pool stages of the HWLF, finished bottom of Pool B with one point from their three matches. Belgium on the other hand, have been in prime form, topping Pool A with nine points. India would have to step up their game considerably to overcome the giant hurdle in front of them -- a predicament they brought onto themselves with the lacklustre and inconsistent show in the early stages of the tournament. Get live updates of the FIH Hockey World League Final, India vs Belgium quarterfinal here.

6:35 pm IST: Another penalty corner, another clinical finish. Watching Aussies display their penalty-corner prowess, one is left to hope that the Indian PC specialists -- Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh -- come out with their scoring sticks in hand in the quarter final against Belgium, set to start at 7:30 pm

6:34 pm IST: Blake Govers strikes again for Australia to make it 4-1 against Spain in the fourth quarter of their quarterfinal match.

6:32 pm IST: The floodgates seemed to have opened now. Australia score again via a penalty corner to go 3-1 up in the fourth quarter of their quarterfinal match against Spain. Blake Govers scores with a clinical low drag flick to the right of the Spanish custodian.

6:29 pm IST: Australia have scored after winning a penalty corner. They lead Spain 2-1 in the fourth quarter of their quarterfinal match.

6:21 pm IST: The third quarter of the Spain vs Australia quarterfinal ends with the scores tied 1-1.

6:16 pm IST: Australia seem content to sit back and defend at the moment with Spain controlling the midfield trying to find an opening into the D. Scores are still tied 1-1 with three minutes to go in the third quarter of the first quarterfinal of the day.

6:06 pm IST: Australia gets a penalty corner in the fourth minute of the third quarter but the Spanish goalkeeper pads it out. 1-1 in the first quarterfinal of the day

6:04 pm IST: The third quarter of the Spain vs Australia quarterfinal match begins with both team showing urgency to score. End to end stuff on cards. Score is still 1-1 after three minutes of play in the quarter

5:55 pm IST: It’s all square at half time in the first quarterfinal of the day -- Spain 1 - 1 Australia.

5:52 pm IST: The whole of Kalinga Stadium is waiting for the home team to come out for their quarterfinal match against Belgium, no doubt. But the fans have been entertained by some fine hockey in the first quarterfinal of the day -- Spain vs world champions Australia.

India, led by Manpreet Singh, began the tournament with a bang, holding world champions Australia to a 1-1 draw in their opening match. But that performance proved to be a one off as their performance dipped from then on even as inconsistency -- bane of Indian hockey down the years -- caught up with them. India, ranked No 6 in the world, lost 2-3 to lower-ranked England.

India’s problems were many in the match against England -- from losing track of the tempo to wasting penalty corners with the specialists -- Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh -- misfiring. Those problems just magnified against Germany, who eventually topped Pool B. India lost 0-2 in that match, wasting all four penalty corners that came their way.

India’s Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne is hoping to iron out the flaws even as he plans strategies to counter the Belgian juggernaut, which seems unstoppable at the moment.