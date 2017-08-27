PV Sindhu will be looking to create history when she faces Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles final of the World Badminton Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Sunday. This is the maiden Worlds summit clash for both the girls, who won medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. While Sindhu clinched silver last year after beating Nozomi in the semi-finals, the Japanese had to settle for the bronze. Get live score and live updates of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, World Badminton Championships, here.

The two girls have played each other six times with both winning three matches apiece. But significantly, Sindhu has won the last two meetings between them.

Sindhu and Nozomi have only played one match in 2017 -- at the Singapore Open in April -- which Sindhu won 10-21, 21-15, 22-20. It remains to be seen what happens today.