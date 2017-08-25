Live score, World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in QF action

It’s going to be a big day for Indian badminton fans today. Three top medal contenders -- Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be playing the BWF world badminton championships quarterfinals in Glasgow today and will be up against stronger opponents. While Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu are ranked in the top 10, only Saina Nehwal is at No. 12. But rankings have not mattered in the world badminton championships with top players like superstar Lee Chong Wei and women’s top seed Akane Yamaguchi crashing out. Follow live score of the world badminton championships Day 5 here. Matches start at 2:30 PM IST today.

The BWF world badminton championships have really seen some close matches in Glasgow. Five-time champion Lin Dan was pushed to three games again to reach the quarterfinals on Thursday. Lin defeated European champion Rajiv Ouseph 14-21, 21-17, 21-16. (DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS)

On Thursday, defending two-time champion Chen Long, Olympic bronze medallist Viktor Axelsen, top-seeded Son Wan Ho, and the in-form Kidambi Srikanth all advanced.

Son will try to pass the worlds quarterfinals for the first time at the expense of Kidambi Srikanth, riding a 13-match winning streak. They are 4-4 in head to heads, but Kidambi won both of their matches this year.

Saina Nehwal waits to receive against South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun during their round three women's singles match during the 2017 BWF World Badminton Championships in Glasgow on Thursday. (AFP)

The top two women’s seeds lost, to no great surprise, but the survivors included past champions Carolina Marin of Spain and Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Chen Yufei, the junior world champion from China, beat women’s No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-18, 21-19. It was Chen’s first win in their four matchups, including losses this year in the Asian team championships and Australian Open. But Yamaguchi hasn’t been a closer, and couldn’t impose herself.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in action against China's Chen Yufei in Glasgow on Thursday. The top seed lost. (REUTERS)

Carolina Marin hardly broke a sweat again, and lined up Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, whom she has a 3-5 record against, and 1-1 this year.

Saina Nehwal, the former No. 1 chasing her first world title, took out second-seeded Sung Ji-hyun of South Korea 21-19, 21-15. She next faces inspired local Kirsty Gilmour, who lives 15 minutes away.

Another Indian, Rio Olympics runner-up PV Sindhu, will play Sun Yu of China in another quarterfinal.

