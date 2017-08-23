Live score, world badminton championships: Saina Nehwal leads vs Sabrina Jaquet

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will lead a clutch of Indians in BWF world badminton championships action in Glasgow today. Saina Nehwal will be starting her campaign in the world badminton championships after receiving a first-round bye. Get live score and live updates of world badminton championships here.

3:58 PM IST: Game No. 2 has started and it’s 2-2 between Saina Nehwal and Sabrina Jaquet. Praneeth loses 21-14.

3:56 PM IST: Praneeth trails 19-12. Saina will be bolstered by the first game win.

3:55 PM IST: Saina Nehwal takes the first game quite comfortably. Wins 21-11 in just 14 minutes. Sai Praneeth trails 17-12.

3:52 PM IST: Saina leads 18-9.

3:51 PM IST: Saina Nehwal taking the game away it seems. Has a healthy 16-9 lead. Praneeth trails 15-6.

3:50 PM IST: Bit of a contest now as Saina Nehwal has her lead cut to 13-9. Sai Praneeth trails 11-6.

3:48 PM IST: Saina shifts a gear, stretches her lead to 11-6. Praneeth trails 10-5.

3:46 PM IST: Saina has her lead cut to 9-6. The Swiss is slowly finding her feet. Sai Praneeth down 9-3.

3:44 PM IST: Ginting is proving too good for Praneeth. Has a commanding 8-1 lead. Saina keeps her lead too, 8-3.

3:43 PM IST: Saina Nehwal holds her lead. The Swiss is trying to match her fancied rival but Saina leads 7-2.

3:42 PM IST: Meanwhile, Praneeth trails 5-0.

3:40 PM IST: Good start by Saina Nehwal. Takes a quick 4-0 lead.

3:37 PM IST: Sai Praneeth will also start his singles match against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

3:35 PM IST: All set for Saina Nehwal vs Sabrina Jaquet. Saina to serve.

3:27 PM IST: Saina will have some knowledge of Sabrina. She had beaten the Swiss girl in a group match in the 2012 London Games. It was a one-sided affair with Saina winning 21-9 , 21-4.

3:24 PM IST: The day’s proceedingswill start shortly. Saina Nehwal is ranked 16 while Sabrina is No. 36. Saina should be the favourite today but it will also depend on her fitness levels.

PREVIEW

After PV Sindhu’s easy win on Tuesday, all eyes will be on 12th seed Saina Nehwal today. The London Olympics bronze medallist will be up against Switzerland’s unseeded Sabrina Jaquet. Saina has a 1-0 head-to-head lead against Sabrina.

After grabbing successive titles at Indonesia and Australia, Kidambi Srikanth will look to continue his rampaging run and clinch a maiden World Championship medal.

Srikanth began his world badminton championships 2017 on a winning note, defeating Russia’s Sergey Sirant in straight games in the opening round on Monday. He needed just 28 minutes to register a 21-13, 21-12 win over his Russian counterpart. This was Srikanth’s 11th consecutive win. Srikanth plays Frenchman Lucas Corvee today

Other Indians in action today are: Tanvi Lad and Rituparna Das (women’s singles); Ajay Jayaram, Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth (men’s singles); Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy (women’s doubles.

Results from the world badminton championships in Glasgow on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player): Men’s singles, 1st round: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (INA) bt Mateusz Dubowski (POL) 21-12 21-14; Brice Leverdez (FRA) bt Lee Chong Wei (MAS x2) 21-19 22-24 21-17; Ng Ka Long Angus (HKG x9) bt Maxime Moreels (BEL) 21-9 21-12; Sai Pranneth (IND x15) bt Wei Nan (HKG) 21-18 21-17; Marc Zwiebler (GER) bt Bjorn Seguin (USA) 21-10 21-15; Chen Long (CHNx5) bt Georges Julien Paul (MRI) 21-7 21-9; Ajay Jayaram (INDx13) bt Luka Wraber (AUT) 21-14 21-12; Mark Caljouw (NED) bt Niluka Karunaratne (SRI) 21-17 21-6; Rosario Maddaloni (ITA) bt Pit Seng Low (AUS) 21-19 21-4; Tian Houwei (CHNx10) bt Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus (DEN) 21-14 17-21 21-16; Chou Tian Chen (TPEx6) bt Toby Penty (ENG) 21-13 10-21 21-14; Sony Dwi Kuncoro (INA) bt Milan Ludik (CZE) 21-16 21-7; Viktor Axelsen (DENx3) bt Takuma Ueda (JPN) 17-21 21-6 21-13; Eetu Heino (FIN) bt Raul Must (EST) 22-20 16-21 21-15; Zvonini Durkinjak (CRO) bt Misha Zuberman (ISR) 21-14 21-19; Vladimir Malkov (RUS) bt Matthew Carder (SCO) 21-19 21-11.

Women’s singles, 2nd round: Chen Yufei (CHNx9) bt Pai Yu Po (TPE) 21-13 21-14; Pusarla V Sindhu (INDx4) bt Kim Hyo Min (KOR) 21-16 21- 14; Akane Yamaguchi (JPNx1) bt Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt (DEN) 21-6 21-13; Chan Xiaoxin (CHNx14) bt Michelle Li (CAN) 21-13 27-25; Sun Yu (CHNx5) bt Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky (INA) 21-13 21-9; Ratchanok Intanon (THAx8) bt Rui Chen Yap (MAS) 21-12 21-7; Beatriz Corrales (ESPx13) bt Luise Heim (GER) 21-16 21-19; Cheung Nigan Yi (HKGx13) bt Evgeniya Kosetskaya (RUS) 16-21 21-9 21-11.