Live score - World Badminton Championships semifinals: Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara live

Saina Nehwal will aim to book her place in the women’s singles final of the World Badminton Championships for a second straight time, when she faces Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the semifinals in Glasgow on Friday. Having defeated Scottish shuttler Kristy Gilmour 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash on Friday, Saina is one step away from booking her place in Sunday’s title clash. A win for Saina could set the stage for an all-Indian women’s singles final, with PV Sindhu taking on China’s Chen Yufei in the other semifinal later in the day. Get live score of Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara , World Badminton Championships semifinal, here.

16:30 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Badminton Championships. There has been anupset in the first match of the day. Men’s third seed Viktor Axelsen has knocked out defending champion Chen Long, beating him 21-9, 21-10. That scoreline will shock many across the world.

Get ready for Saturday evening's blockbuster



PV Sindhu & Saina Nehwal will compete against tough opponents for a place in #2017BWC final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oG4DTCMqFv — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 26, 2017

Seventh 12th in the tournament, Saina has previously faced the seventh seeded Okuhara on seven occasions, winning on six of those matches. Her only loss to Okuhara came in 2015 at the Dubai World Superseries Finals.

However, with Okuhara displaying superb touch in recent weeks, Saina will have her task cut out today. The Indian shuttler has now recovered from the knee injury she suffered at the Rio Olympics last year, but with a gruelling set of matches behind her, it remains to be seen whether Saina has been able to regain the sort of fitness necessary for matces at this level.

Saina had lost the final of the world championships to Carolina Marin in 2015, and she will aim to bury the memories of the final from two years back by going one step better this time.