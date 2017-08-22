Live score: World badminton championships, PV Sindhu faces Kim Hyo Min; Ashwini Ponnappa fights

PV Sindhu will open her campaign in the BWF world badminton championships in Glasgow today with a second-round match against Korea’s Kim Hyo Min. PV Sindhu had received a first-round bye. Follow live score and live updates of PV Sindhu vs Kim Hyo Min here. Sindhu is expected to be on court in Glasgow around 5:30 PM IST.

4:13 PM IST: Great fightback by Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy. It’s 14-14. Maneesha and Ranki Reddy lead 11-10.

4:10 PM IST: Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy trail 11-9 at the changeover in game No. 2. Maneesha and Ranki Reddy lead 9-7.

4:08 PM IST: Wang and Huang have a handy 10-7 lead while Maneesha and Ranki Reddy are level 6-6.

4:05 PM IST: Ponnappa and Reddy are level 6-6 while Maneesha and Ranki Reddy lead 4-3 in game 2.

4:04 PM IST: Wang and Huang now have a slender 6-5 lead in the second game.

4:01 PM IST: Maneesha and Ranki Reddy lose the first game 22-20 in 22 minutes.

4:00 PM IST: Ponnappa and Reddy have blown an early lead in game No. 2 and now are level 3-3 with their Chinese opponents.

3:59 PM IST: 20-20 for Maneesha and Ranki Reddy.

3:58 PM IST: Maneesha and Ranki Reddy are 19-19 against their Danish rivals.

3:55 PM IST: Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy lose the first game 21-17 in 16 minutes. The Chinese pair were stronger on the big points towards the end

3:54 PM IST: Wang and Huang lead 19-15.

3:51PM IST: The Chinese now lead 17-12 and looking good against Ponnappa and Reddy.

3:47 PM IST: Ponnappa and Reddy are at 11-11. It’s quite a tight opening game.

3:44 PM IST: A second Indian mixed doubles team is also on court. Maneesha K and Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy are playing Danish pair Sara Thygesen and Mathias Christiansen in a Round 2 match.

3:42 PM IST: It’s neck and neck in the first game. Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy lead 8-7.

3:30 PM IST: Day 2 proceedings have started. Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth B Reddy are the first Indians on court in a Round 2 mixed doubles match against China’s Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping. The Indians are ranked 56th while the Chinese are 16th.

PREVIEW

Apart from PV Sindhu, several other Indians will be in action in the BWF world badminton championships. Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth B Reddy will team up in the mixed doubles against a Chinese team, 13th seed Ajay Jayaram will face off with Luka Wraber of Austria (men’s singles first round) and 15th seed Sai Praneeth faces Wei Nan of Singapore (men’s singles first round).

But all eyes will on PV Sindhu, who won world badminton championships bronze medals in 2013 and 2014.

With World No. 1, Tai Tzu-ying missing in action, two-time champion Carolina Marin, seeded third, will be posing the biggest threat for Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. Indians also have to be wary of the likes of world No. 2 and 3, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi and South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun.

Well begun is half done. Good luck for the championship @srikidambi https://t.co/Wh9vygh8cM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 21, 2017

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand would hope his wards bring back more than a medal from the prestigious event.

“This is probably the strongest squad. The men have been doing well in recent times and the four Indian players in the fray are good and capable of beating the best. Nobody is a clear favourite these days and we can expect a strong performance from our players,” he said.

Collated results from the world badminton championships in Glasgow on Monday (x denotes seeded player):

1st rd Men’s singles: Tommy Sugiarto (INA) bt Hu Yun (HKG) 21-16 21-15; Rajiv Ouseph (ENGx16) bt Adam Mendrek (CZE) 21-15 21-13; Anders Antonsen (DENx14) bt Fabian Roth (GER) 21-15 21-16; Shi Yuqi (CHNx4) bt Scott Evans (IRL) 23-21 22-20; Zulfadli Zuukiffli (MAS) bt Arten Pochtarov (UKR) 8-21 21-13 21-13; Emil Holst (DEN) bt Felix Buresstedt (SWE) 21-13 21-8; Gergely Krausz (HUN) bt Vilson Vattanirappel (AUT) 21-18 11-21 21-7; Sameer Verma (IND) bt Pablo Abian (ESP) 21-8 17-4 rtd; Ygor Coehlo (BRA) bt Marius Myhre (NOR) 21-18 16-21 21-10; Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk (THA x11) bt Nick Fransman (NED) 20-22 21-12 21-6; Lin Dan (CHN x7) bt Kieran Merrilees (SCO) 21-15 21-10; Kanta Tsuneyama (JPN) bt Luis Ramon Garrido (MEX) 21-4 21-6; Wong Wing Ki Vincent (HKG x12) bt Ahmed Salah (EGY) 21-15 21-11; Luca Corvee (FRA) bt Lin Yu-Hsien (TPE) 18-21 21-17 21-13 ; Kidambi Srikanth (IND x8) bt Sergey Sirant (RUS) 21-13 21-12; Son Wan-Ho (KOR x1) bt Kalle Koljonen (FIN) 21-14 21-16.

Women’s singles: Rituparna Das (IND) bt Airi Mikkela (FIN) 2-0 rtd; Su Yu Chen (TPE) bt Ogar Siamupangila (ZAM) 21-6 21-8; Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky (INA) bt Kate Foo Kune 21-11 21-16; Yip Pui Yin (HKG) bt Natalia Perminova (RUS) 21-17 21-18; Tanvi Lad (IND) bt Chloe Birch (ENG) 17-21 21-10 21-19; Pai Yu Po (TPE) bt Nanna Vainio (FIN) 21-13 21-11; Kim Hyo Nin (KOR) bt Nadia Hosny (EGY) 21-2 21-4; Mariya Mitsova (BUL) bt Menna Eltanany (EGY) 21-5, 21-2; Mia Blichfeldt (DEN) bt Fabienne Deprez (Ger) 21-10 21-12; Rachel Honderich (CAN) bt Iris Wang (USA) 21-13 21-18; Sabrine Jaquet (SUI) bt Natalya Votysekh (UKR) 21-14 18-21 21-10; Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt (DEN) bt Maria Ulitina (UKR) 21-15 21-19; Yap Rui Chen (MAS) bt Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen (AUS) 21-19 21-11; Luise Heim (GER) bt Fontaine Mica Chapman (ENG) 17-21 21-13 21-9; Evgeniya Kosetskaya (RUS) bt Delphine Lansac (FRA) 21-19 2-16 ; Michelle Li (CAN) bt Linda Zetchiri (BUL) 16-21 21-17 21-16.