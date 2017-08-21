Full score, World Badminton Championships, highlights: Sameer Verma, K. Srikanth win

Kidambi Srikanth beat Russia’s Sergey Sirant 21-13, 21-12 in the first round of the 2017 World Badminton Championships at Glasgow, Scotland. Kidambi Srikanth wasn’t too troubled by his Russian opponent. He led all the games and never once did the match look likely to reach the third game, such was the dominace the number eight seed exhibited throughout the match. Kidambi Srikanth, who is the highest seeded Indian male in the World Badminton Championships, will take on either France’s Lucas Corvee or Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Hsien in the second round of the tournament. Sameer Verma and Tanvi Lad also won their respective singles bouts whilst Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil picked up a win in the doubles. Catch full score and highlights of World Badminton Championships 2017 here. (PREVIEW)

23:35 hrs IST: That’s it from our side, thank you so much for joining us! Do join us tomorrow for coverage of Day 2.

23:30 hrs IST: It was a good day for India on Day 1 of the World Badminton Championships. Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and Tanvi Lad all notched wins in singles, and Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil picked up a win in the doubles.

23:23 hrs IST: And that’s the victory sealed for Dan Lin. He wins the match 21-15, 21-10.

23:20 hrs IST: Dan Lin is on the verge of winning his match.

23:02 hrs IST: Dan Lin has won the first game against Kieran Merrilees 21-15.

22:55 hrs IST: Her match will begin in a few minutes.

22:45 hrs IST: Only one Indian left today who is yet to play and that is Rituparna Das in women’s singles

22:35 hrs IST: Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil have beaten Ukraine’s Natalya Voytsekh and Yelyzaveta Zharka 21-15, 21-18 in 43 minutes.

22:26 hrs IST: Meanwhile in women’s doubles, Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil are taking on Ukrainian pair of Natalya Voytsekh and Yelyzaveta Zharka

22:23 hrs IST: Manu and Attri were India’s most promising pair at the World Championships. But their campaign came to a disappointing end as they went down 20-22, 11-21 to South Koreans Chung Eui Seok and Kim Dukyoung

22:17 hrs IST: Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy have lost!

22:08 hrs IST: Tanvi Lad wins! She takes the final game 21-19 and completes a stunning comeback after losing the first game.

22:02 hrs IST: Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil have won the first game 21-15.

21:56 hrs IST: Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil are leading the first game 13-10 in their match against Natalya Voytsekh and Yelzaveta Zharka.

21:53 hrs IST: South Korea’s Dukyoung Kim and Eui Seok Chung have won the second game 21-11 in the men’s double fixture, knocking out the Indian pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.

21:47 hrs IST: Tanvi Lad wins the second game 21-10, forcing the match into a deciding third game. Can she continue this momentum?

21:40 hrs IST: Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy have lost the first game against South Korea’s Dukyoung Kim and Eui Seok Chung.

21:31 hrs IST: Sameer Verma wins but through Pablo Abian retiring. The final score is 21-8, 17-4 retired. Meanwhile, Tanvi Lad has lost the first game 17-21.

21:28 hrs IST: Sameer Verma is now leading the second game 17-4. The win is all but assured at this point.

21:19 hrs IST: Sameer Verma won the first game 21-8 and is now leading the second game 6-1.

21:09 hrs IST: Tanvi Lad’s will also start now as she is on court. She will take on England’s Chloe Birch. Meanwhile, Sameer Verma is leading the first game 11-6.

21:04 hrs IST: Sameer Verma is leading the first game 7-2. Good start for the Indian shuttler.

20:59 hrs IST: Sameer Verma’s match against Pablo Abian is all set to begin.

20:49 hrs IST: India’s Sameer Verma (men’s singles), Tanvi Lad (women’s singles) and men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will be in action soon on Day 1.

20:07 hrs IST: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha K. of India have beaten Hong Kong’s Tam Chun Hei and Ng Tsz Yau 24-22, 21-17 in their mixed doubles match.

19:59 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth will take on either France’s Lucas Corvee or Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Hsien in the second round of the World Badminton Championships.

19:56 hrs IST: And that’s it! Kidambi Srikanth beats Sergey Sirant 21-13, 21-12 in his first game at the World Badminton Championships. He didn’t even have to break much of a sweat in the process.

19:53 hrs IST: 18-10 is the lead Kidambi now has over Sirant. Surely game over soon?

19:48 hrs IST: It isn’t getting much better for Sergey Sirant. He’s trailing 11-5 now.

19:45 hrs IST: It’s been more of the same in game 2, as Kidambi Srikanth has raced to a 7-2 lead.

19:40 hrs IST: And that’s game 1 over! Kidambi Srikanth takes it 21-13. Second game to begin now. Easy win for the Indian, maybe? Time will tell.

19:38 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth now extends the lead to 19-12. Not long before he wins the first game.

19:36 hrs IST: Kidambi now leading 15-9. So far so good from the Indian.

19:34 hrs IST: Kidambi surges to a 11-6 lead in the first game. More of the same from him would be good.

19:32 hrs IST: Sergey Sirant is staging a bit of a fight back here and is now only trailing by two points. Srikanth is still ahead 8-6.

19:30 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth has started strongly and is leading the first game 5-1. Let’s see if he can keep this going.

19:26 hrs IST: Prajakta Sawant and Yogendran Khrishnan win the deciding game! And with that, it is now time for Kidambi Srikanth’s match against Sergey Sirant.

19:09 hrs IST: Lu Ching Yao and Chiang Kai Hsin have won the second game in their mixed doubles fixture against Prajakta Sawant and Yogendran Khrishnan. The deciding game starts now.

18:53 hrs IST: Prajakta Sawant and Yogendran Khrishnan have won the first game vs Lu Ching Yao and Chiang Kai Hsin but are behind in the second game.

18:36 hrs IST: Former national champion Prajakta Sawant and her Malaysian partner Yogendran Khrishnan are now playing Lu Ching Yao and Chiang Kai Hsin in a mixed doubles fixture.

17:58 hrs IST: Wong Wing Ki Vincent has easily beaten Ahmed Salah 21-15, 21-11 in their men’s singles clash.

17:46 hrs IST: Wong Wing Ki Vincent has won the first game against Ahmed Salah 21-15 and is 5-2 up in the second game.

17:37 hrs IST: Sabrina Jaquet beat Natalya Voytsekh 21-14, 18-21, 21-10.

17:30 hrs IST: Wong Wing Ki Vincent, the 12th seed in the men’s singles bracket, is currently playing a first round match against Ahmed Salah and is leading the first game 8-4.

17:11 hrs IST: Austria’s Dominik Stipsits and Roman Zirnwald have beaten Australia’s Simon Wing Hang Leung and Mitchell Wheller 21-9, 21-11 in their doubles clash.

16:43 hrs IST: Sabrina Jaquet and Natalya Voytsekh are currently playing the deciding game of their match. Jaquet is leading the final game 7-5.

16:33 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth’s match isn’t expected to start before 6 pm at the earliest.

16:10 hrs IST: Ching Hui Chang and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei have beaten USA’s Eva Lee and Paula Lynn Obanana 21-12, 21-6 in their women’s doubles clash.

16:05 hrs IST: Mariya Mitsova of Bulgaria has beaten Egypt’s Menna Eltanany 21-5, 21-2 in women’s singles.

16:02 hrs IST: In men’s doubles, Evgenij Dremin and Denis Grachev of Russia have beaten Canada’s Adrian Liu and Toby Ng 21-8 21-13.

15:40 hrs IST: The 2017 BWF World Championship is underway in Glasgow. Three matches are currently taking place.

Srikanth’s match will be followed by the Indian mixed doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha K taking on Hong Kong’s Tam Chun Hei and Ng Tsz Yau. In men’s doubles, Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri will face South Korea’s Chung Eui Seok and Kim Dukyoung.

READ | World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth lead India’s campaign

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy, who were initially scheduled to open India’s proceedings on Monday with their mixed doubles encounter against Sawan Serasinghe and Setyana Mapasa, have moved into the next round after their opponents pulled out hours before the start of the event.

The wait is over! #2017BWC starts today. Check out the Indians in the fray on the opening day. Watch the court 1 matches LIVE on Star Sports pic.twitter.com/4pnkvzKDa4 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 21, 2017

Meanwhile, in another interesting singles match, Indian youngster Rituparna Das will face Finland’s Airi Mikkela. Having impressed in recent months after taking the step up from the junior level, Rituparna is one of India’s most exciting prospects in the sport.

She had faced Mikkela over five years back at the Dutch Junior Open in 2012, winning the match 21-18, 21-19.

READ | Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei: Ageing legends hope to defy youngsters at world badminton

The youngster from Haldia won the singles title at the badminton nationals earlier this year, and will hope to make her mark at the world championships.

Among other matches, the Indo-Malaysian pair of Prajakta Swant and Yogendran Khrishnan will play against the Taiwanese duo of Lu Ching Yao and Chiang Kai Hsin, while Tanvi Lad will face England’s Chloe Birch.

In the last singles match of the day to involve an Indian, Sameer Verma will go up against Spaniard Pablo Abian. Sanjana Santosh and Arathi Sara Sunil will then wrap up India’s campaign for the day with their doubles match against Ukraine’s Natalya Voytsekh and Yelyzaveta Zharka.